EDITIONS
Startup

[YS Exclusive] Lumis Partners launches acceleration programme for supply chain startups

For the two-month long acceleration programme, the PE firm has joined hands with AWS as its technology partner, Yes Bank as corporate innovation partner, and MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) as an academic partner.

Rashi Varshney
27th Jun 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Gurugram-based private equity firm Lumis Partners, which has backed startups like Altizon Systems, Wheebox, and SHEROES among others, has launched an acceleration programme for supply chain startups. Called Supply Chain Labs, it aims to harness the growth potential of supply chain startups in India.


For the two-month long acceleration programme, the PE firm has joined hands with AWS as its technology partner, Yes Bank as corporate innovation partner, and MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) as an academic partner. As part of the programme, select startups will get an opportunity to spend some time at MIT Zaragoza, Spain.


“Lumis has traditionally invested in the supply chain in the US, as it felt the market is still a bit non-conducive to Indian supply chain startups till 2017-2018. But with changing macro-economic conditions, ease of doing business, regulatory changes like GST and e-way bill, things have taken a big positive turn. The space is now more ripe for technology-based optimisation, which is why Lumis is now ready to invest in this space in India as well,” said Ashutosh Mayank, Vice president, Lumis Partners. 


acceleration startup
Also Read

Trends that will keep your logistics and supply chain business ahead of the curve in 2019


Lumis Partners will be offering these startups mentorship from industry experts, a two-week long academic programme with MIT, which will cover fundamentals and global best practices in the supply chain, and exposure to corporates who will be interested as potential clients and connect with other investors. “All of this in a light touch model because we fundamentally believe that startups should be augmented, not totally consumed by this programme,” said Ashutosh.


Lumis Partners has already started inviting applications for the programme, and is looking to on-board a cohort of 7-10 startups. “The jury round will begin by mid-August, the acceleration phase will begin in September, and the programme will conclude with a demo day by October end,” tells Ashutosh to YourStory.


The PE firm is looking for early-stage startups with an MVP in place and recurring revenue from two clients or ecosystem partners and direct revenue models in the supply chain domain. “Post the acceleration phase, all startup's progress over the course of the programme will be assessed. The startups showing the highest potential for growth will give themselves a chance to secure funding from Lumis Partners,” tells Ashutosh.

Also Read

How digitization is transforming logistics and supply chain management


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney
Rashi is a Delhi-based business and technology journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

5 hours ago
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

SEBI allows new DVR framework; bans mutual funds from standstill pacts

by Press Trust of India

Flipkart to replace 40pc of its existing last-mile fleet with EVs by March 2020

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] String Bio raises funds from investors including Ankur Capital

by Tenzin Norzom

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gets two-year extension

by Press Trust of India

Hyperlocal task management startup Dunzo now expands to Mumbai

by Tarush Bhalla

Indian crypto exchange Koinex shuts operations citing uncertainty and disruption

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata