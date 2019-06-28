EDITIONS
Transportation

Karnataka Transport Department asks Ola and Uber to withdraw pool services in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has again asked Ola and Uber to withdraw their pool services in Bengaluru, calling them illegal.

Sindhu Kashyap
28th Jun 2019
53+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Ola and Uber may have had a great year with the homegrown ride hailing service getting funding, while the international company reached its IPO landmark. But coming as a bump in this glorious path is Karnataka government's order to both the companies to withdraw their pool services in Bengaluru. The decision was imposed during a closed-door meeting by the Karnataka Transport Department on Friday with an immediate effect.


While this move may be hailed by driver partners, it is bound to bring disappointment to the many commuters who use the pool services.


Ola had faced the same trouble last March. In a letter on March 18, the Regional Transport Department issued a notice to ANI Technologies, Ola's parent company, asking it to suspend its app-based cab services in the city. 


The two page letter stated that the ride-hailing app has been illegally operating the bike-taxi services through alleged 'fake licences'. It also said that the transport department will be suspending the company's licence for the next six months, thus in effect banning all its services. The department's notice also stated that the app-based services are against the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Act. 


Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

It had said that the car pooling option given by Ola and Uber is illegal under the current Act. However in March itself, the government had withdraw the ban.


Ola had stated that it has been working closely with authorities on this topic, responding to queries, and making proactive representations to the ministry. “We are evaluating all options to find an amicable solution wherein hundreds of thousands of driver-partners in the State of Karnataka can continue to work and serve the mobility needs of our citizens,” it said in an earlier conversation.


Ola has been in the news lately. It recently announced a strategic partnership with Hyundai Motor Group , where Hyundai and Kia Motor Corporation, both part of the same group, will make a combined investment of $300 million in the ride-sharing platform. 


Last month, it raised Rs 650 crore in funding from Sachin Bansal, Co-founder of Flipkart. In January, Sachin had invested Rs 150 crore in the company, and committed additional funding. The ride-hailing aggregator has already raised $74 million led by Steadview Capital as part of its larger $2 billion round.


Also Read

Ola tackled Uber's entry with guerrilla-like plan: Bhavish Aggarwal




53+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyap

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

[YS Exclusive] After six years in India, Amazon India Head Amit Agarwal says it’s ‘barely day one’ in the ecommerce giant’s fastest-growing market

by Shradha Sharma

Co-living will create business opportunities worth Rs 1 lakh Cr by 2023, says report

by Press Trust of India

Ties with Japan to get more robust as India aims to become $5T economy, says PM Modi

by Press Trust of India

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $235.3M, Akshay Kumar backs GOQii, Deepika Padukone backs Bellatrix Aerospace

by Sujata Sangwan

Ola to invest in e-lending startup Avail Finance

by Tenzin Norzom

Why differential voting rights are a step in the right direction for the Indian startup ecosystem

by Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai