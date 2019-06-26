Never Stop Engaging: A masterclass on new ways to engage with your customers, in association with HP

To commemorate the launch of their printing innovation for small business owners in emerging markets, HP presents a specially curated event for startups and business owners titled, Never Stop India, at JW Marriott Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi.





‘Never Stop India’ is a series of talks and breakout sessions with some of India’s most celebrated and successful startup founders and business gurus. The event will look at how businesses are built by being relentless, through failures and successes, and most importantly through innovations. This event will be a celebration of ideas and innovation and will bring together the best of innovators to derive inspiration, create insightful conversations, and to engage in meaningful workshops focused on transforming businesses through innovation.





Never Stop Engaging: A masterclass on new ways to engage with your customers





As a partner to the event, YourStory is curating a special masterclass on ‘Never Stop Engaging’ - new ways to engage with your customers for small businesses. The masterclass, conducted by Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Info Edge will feature digital marketing hacks, tips and tools for small businesses looking to grow.





Sumeet Singh is the face of marketing at Info Edge and has over 19 years of experience in marketing, brand management and public relations. She has helped shape Info Edge into one of the most successful dotcom companies in India. Her areas of expertise also extend to brand building, corporate communications, digital media, and consumer research for Naukri.com, Naukrigulf.com, Jeevansathi, Shiksha.com, and 99acres.com. A management graduate from Pune University, she is a business strategist, speaker, and the Founder Executive Director of The Indus Entrepreneurs, Delhi.





The masterclass will be hands-on, practical and specially tailored to suit growing small businesses. You'll learn the proper techniques and strategies and see how these strategies are used in the real world with case studies. Finally, you will get to take action yourself, and see real results. Enrol now so that you can take advantage of the skills you learn to grow your business!





Date: July 3, 2019





Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM





Venue: JW Marriott Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi





Confirm your participation by signing up today!





Sign up here for a ringside view of what the innovators and successful leaders have to share about the technology advancements and its impact on the businesses and daily lives.





Please confirm your participation before July 1, 2019, and take that first step towards transforming your businesses by harnessing the power of innovation.