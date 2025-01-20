Lingerie brand Krvvy bags Rs 6.1 Cr from Titan Capital, All In Capital, and others

D2C lingerie brand Krvvy has raised Rs 6.1 crore in a pre-seed funding round co-led by ﻿Titan Capital﻿and All In Capital. The round also saw participation from angel investors including Nikita Gupta (Co-founder, Housepital), Emmanuel Suraj (CEO, DefinEquity), Anuj Jain (VP, Investwell), and Anubhav Jain (Head of Credit, Metalbook).

Founded in May 2024 by engineering graduates Yash Goyal and Anant Bhardwaj, Krvvy (pronounced 'curvy') offers new-age innerwear and shapewear brand for women, focused on functionality and comfort. Its product portfolio features bras, underwear, and shapewear.

“With a sharp focus on combining functionality, comfort, and style, Krvvy is transforming the women's shapewear and innerwear market. Yash and Anant’s ability to iterate fast and stay close to the consumer’s needs makes us confident in their ability to redefine this market,” said a spokesperson of Titan Capital.

Currently, Krvvy sells its products through its website and ecommerce marketplaces such as ﻿Amazon﻿and ﻿Myntra﻿.

The funds raised will be allocated to expand the brand’s online and offline presence nationwide, primarily serving Indian women.

"This funding will primarily be allocated to research and development, allowing Krvvy to expand its product range and introduce innovative functional innerwear products to the Indian market," said Yash Goyal, Krvvy's Co-founder and CEO and a former investment banker.

Aditya Singh, Co-founder of All In Capital, an early-stage micro-VC, said "Lately, Indian female consumers have started prioritising function and comfort over fashion when it comes to innerwear, influenced by personalised options, increased awareness, and the growing movement of body positivity. Conversations around investing in quality products are also driving this shift.

"With these rising trends, we believe that Krvvy's designs can potentially disrupt India's women’s innerwear market, which is currently valued at over Rs 50,000 crore. Krvvy has already achieved impressive growth, with a 40-fold increase in less than a year, and is well-positioned for significant future expansion."