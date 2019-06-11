EDITIONS
OYO's loyalty programme OYO Wizard reaches 1.5 M in ten months

Launched in August 2018, OYO Wizard, which recognises and rewards frequent customers, comes with unique benefits including guaranteed discounts, cashback, discount coupons, and upgrades.

Apurva P
11th Jun 2019
Oyo Hotels and Homes announced on Tuesday that OYO Wizard, its paid loyalty programme, has reached 1.5 million subscribers contributing to 25 percent of OYO bookings.


OYO Wizard, which recognises and rewards frequent customers, comes with unique benefits, including guaranteed discounts, cashback, discount coupons and upgrades. The programme was launched in August 2018, said a statement released by the company.


Aditya Ghosh OYO

Aditya Ghosh

According to media reports, OYO Wizard had reached one million memberships in April this year.


Aditya Ghosh, CEO of OYO, India and South Asia, said,


“Customer experience is a priority for us and with OYO Wizard, we have created one of the most comprehensive loyalty rewards programme in the industry. With this paid programme, we give our loyal customers the power of choice. We find it extremely rewarding to recognise loyal guests and strengthen relationships by providing highly-rated and curated hotels at the best price. With OYO Wizard, we strive to reach 3-4X of our customer base by the end of this year.”


The company claims the repeat rate among OYO Wizard members is twice compared to regular users. According to the statement, for Wizard hotels, 70 percent of the transactions are made on Wizard hotels, resulting in higher income as compared to non-Wizard ones.


At present, over 6,000 hotels under OYO's portfolio have partnered with OYO Wizard.


OYO Wizard is currently available across three tiers – Wizard Blue (Rs 99 for six months membership), Wizard Silver (Rs 199 for one year membership), and Wizard Gold (Rs 399 for two years membership).


The programme offers certain benefits to members in the higher tiers. This includes 40 percent discount vouchers (one for Silver and two for Gold) and OYO Money cashback on every check-in (Rs 75 for Silver, and Rs 200 for Gold).


There is also an ongoing rewards campaign where Wizard members can earn a free membership upgrade to OYO Wizard Silver by checking-in to an OYO. Additionally, they can earn Rs 200 in OYO money on every check-in as part of this campaign in June 2019.

Apurva P

