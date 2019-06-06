EDITIONS
[Funding alert] B2B SaaS-based performance management platform Dockabl raises $1.26M in Pre-Series A round

Founded by Samarth Masson and Sanjeev Grover in 2017, Dockabl aims to use the funds to further augment its product, technology and go-to-market strategies to deliver a best-in-class customer experience.

Sujata Sangwan
6th Jun 2019
Dockabl, a New Delhi-based performance management platform, has raised $1.26 million in its Pre-Series A round led by a pool of marquee investors including Aditya Berlia (Apeejay Group of Companies), Ritesh Malik (Guerrilla Ventures), Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Singh Malhotra, and Arun Kapur.

 

Founded by Samarth Masson and Sanjeev Grover in 2017, Dockabl is a B2B SaaS-based platform that provides focused solutions in performance management to industry leading organisations including Policybazaar, Tata Realty, SIDBI, Becton Dickinson, Innov8, 91Springboard, Bajaj Capital, and Hero HFL.

 

Speaking on the funding announcement, Dockabl Co-founders Samarth Masson and Sanjeev Grover said,

 

“We offer a progressive solution with a user-interface design that solves work management problems in organisations in a deep and efficient manner. Our focus on employee experience is what sets us apart. With this capital infusion, we are very enthusiastic to further enhance our product and prove our merit yet again.”


B2B SaaS startup
The company aims to use the funds to further augment its product, technology, and go-to-market strategies to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. Along with its expansion in India, the brand is also targeting global markets including North America and South East Asia.

 

“Continuous performance and effective work management will be critical to the future work dynamics with a highly specialised workforce. It's the era of gig workers, distributed teams, flexible working models and fishnet organisations with malleable structures. Dockabl is relevant in this context and is a future centric SaaS product. I have invested in the vision, capability, and passion of their team,” added Sanjay Kapoor, Business Leader and Entrepreneur, Plural Career.

 

The platform, which works for all sizes of organisations ranging from startups to large conglomerates, is planning to launch a plug and play version of its product by 2020.

 

"Dockabl is one of the best I have seen In the B2B SaaS space. This startup is poised for scale, and I am rooting for these guys for nothing less than global success," said Ritesh Malik, Creator of Innov8 Coworking (Guerrilla Ventures).

 

Last month, Bengaluru-based SaaS startup LeadSquared secured $3 million in series A funding from Stakeboat Capital.


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

