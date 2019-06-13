EDITIONS
Startup

Uber partners with Bajaj Auto to launch new category quadricycle 'Qute'

The San-Francisco based ride-hailing giant on Thursday announced the launch of its passenger quadricycle in partnership with Bajaj Auto. It will be named as Bajaj Qute on UberXS.

Sindhu Kashyap
13th Jun 2019
Cab aggregator Uber has announced the launch of its new category, a quadricycle, known as Bajaj Qute on UberXS in partnership with Bajaj Auto. It is a driver plus three passenger quadricycle, which is a four-wheeled motor vehicle that is smaller and lighter than a passenger car.


The UberXS is a brand-new category in the India South Asia region. The Bajaj Qute will exclusively be available in Bengaluru. Riders will be able to see UberXS on the app from June 13, and it will be available in areas such as Indiranagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout, and parts of outer ring road.


According to the team, the Qute comes with two fuel options - CNG and Petrol. All units available as UberXS rides will be powered by the eco-friendlier CNG fuel option, which provides a mileage of 43km/kg and makes urban commuting more environmentally friendly and affordable.


Uber-Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute (Image Credit: Motormash)

Nandini Maheshwari, Head, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia said:


“We are delighted to partner with one of India’s most-trusted names, Bajaj Auto, to launch Bajaj Qute on UberXS in Bengaluru. At Uber, we constantly work towards transforming the mobility landscape of cities, with technology at the heart of our solutions. This partnership is an extension of ​Uber’s commitment towards lowering transportation costs, enhancing asset utilisation and improving rider convenience.”


The Qute has a low running cost, which makes it suitable for daily commute and easy to drive, thanks to the dash mounted sequential shift gears. The Qute has a turning radius of 3.5 m, which makes it easier to manoeuvre and its small size helps with parking in congested areas.


Speaking of this partnership, Samardeep Subandh, Senior VP, Bajaj Auto said: “Bajaj Qute is the first quadricycle in India. It will prove to be an ideal solution for the mobility challenges of congestion and pollution arising from rapid urbanisation. Launched in both CNG and Petrol variant, the Qute is powered by a lightweight 216 CC four-valve water-cooled DTSi engine with closed loop fuel injection system resulting in higher fuel efficiency”.


Uber had recently collaborated with Yulu in Bengaluru to offer e-bikes for reducing congestion and promoting more eco-friendly travel for everyday urban commuters. The team has also launched Uber Boat in Mumbai.

Authors
Sindhu Kashyap

