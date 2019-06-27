OYO announces strategic partnership with Chinese company Meituan

OYO Hotels and Homes on Thursday announced a year-long strategic partnership with China's ecommerce platform Meituan. OYO's hotel brand in China, OYO Jiudian, will be listing 8,000 of its accommodations on the Meituan Hotels platform, the company stated.





Ecommerce platform Meituan offers over 200 service categories including catering, on-demand delivery, car-hailing, bike-sharing, hotel and travel booking, movie ticketing, and other lifestyle services.





Meituan Hotels, as an accommodation service platform, offers hotel accommodation options that range from high-end to affordable stays and family-run small boutique hotels.





Sam Shih, COO, OYO China said in a press statement:





“We (OYO Jiudian) are proactively delivering on China’s focus on reforming the supply sector and are always open to partner with like-minded and customer-focused organisations that are contributing to the development of the travel and hospitality industry. Our partnership with Meituan is a reflection of our commitment to providing quality living spaces to consumers and creating higher value for small- and medium-sized standalone hotel owners across China.”





OYO Jiudian is using its full-scale fulfillment-led model to create living spaces. In a period of 1.6 years, it has strategically expanded its presence across Tier II, III, IV, V and VI cities with a focus on hotels that are 80 rooms or less.





At present, OYO Jiudian is present across 337 cities in China, including Hangzhou, Xian, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Xiamen, and Kunming, among others. OYO Jiudian has five lakh rooms as a part of its chain in the country.





Guo Qing, Vice President of Meituan Group, General Manager of Meituan Hotel, Meituan Ticketing and Meituan Vacation, said:





“We have held strong the principles of opening up and achieving mutual wins. We wish to work with various kinds of partners to harness technological innovation and provide well-rounded services that satisfy our customers, thus creating better living experiences to consumers and generating higher values and generating better revenue for hotel partners.”





This partnership between OYO and Meituan will further assist the former in driving traffic, data operations, and brand promotion, the statement added.



















