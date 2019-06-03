EDITIONS
FinTech

Total UPI transactions dip in May, but transaction value sees a steady increase

The average transaction value of a UPI transaction in the country crossed the Rs 2000 mark, in the month of May.

Tarush Bhalla
3rd Jun 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Data revealed by Indian retail payments organisation, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) (NPCI), shows that the total UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions in the country touched 733.54 million in the month of May. 


This is a 6 percent dip from the month of April, when the total transactions in the country stood at 781.79 million. 


UPI
Also Read

UPI transactions reach 781.79 million in April: NPCI


Although total number of transactions fell, the total value of UPI transactions steadily increased to Rs 1.52 lakh crore in the month of May. This is a 7 percent increase from the month of April when the total value of UPI transactions in the country stood at Rs 1.42 crores. 


With this growth, the average transaction value of UPI transactions in the country crossed the Rs 2000 mark. In comparison, the average transaction value of UPI transactions stood at Rs 1700 in April. 


Apart from UPI, NPCI also revealed that the total number of AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payments System) transactions in the country also slightly dipped to 192.11 million in the month of May. Total AePS transactions in the country stood at 197.87 million in the month of April.


While, NETC (National Electronic Toll Collection) transactions in the country stood at 27.52 million in the month of May. 


Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), put out its vision document for the payment and settlement systems in India outlining the roadmap for 2019-2021. In the document, RBI stated that it expects payment infrastructure like UPI and IMPS to register average annualised growth of over 100 percent and NEFT at 40 percent over the vision period.


The apex bank expects the number of digital transactions to increase more than four times from 2,069 crore in December 2018 to 8,707 crore in December 2021.


Also, just last week, Niti Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant said that the Indian fintech market in India is likely to expand to $31 billion in 2020. He further added that India is one of the fastest growing fintech markets globally, and a total of $6 billion has been invested in Indian fintech over the past three to four years.  


Also Read

Fintech market in India to touch $31B in 2020: Niti Aayog CEO


5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla
Passionate and driven to unravel the uncovered, Tarush claims to be a rebel (of sorts). He loves to do everything under the sun which helps him gain newer perspectives. A sucker for great conversations, he finds inspiration in other people\'s life stories. Chase him @Ta_rush

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Start when you have to - your startup fix to the week

Latest Stories

Meet 4 women entrepreneurs who are in the business of developing creative spaces

by Jerlin Justus

Insurtech startup Acko acquihires car retailing platform VLer Technology

by Tarush Bhalla

India's manufacturing sector growth gains momentum in May: PMI

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Pristyn Care raises $4M from Sequoia India

by Apurva P

Google server trouble snarls YouTube, Snapchat

by Press Trust of India

Former Myntra, Alibaba, and Paytm execs join hands to launch startup fund of $50M

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi