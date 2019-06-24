EDITIONS
After Dubai launch last year, UrbanClap now expands to Abu Dhabi

Gurugram-based UrbanClap plans to initiate operations in Abu Dhabi with over 20 service partners. It will offer five services to begin with: deep cleaning, domestic help, pest control, handymen, and AC servicing and repair.

Rashi Varshney
24th Jun 2019
After its launch in Dubai in April 2018, Gurugram-based home services platform UrbanClap is now expanding its services in the UAE market by launching its on-demand home services in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.


The company plans to initiate operations in Abu Dhabi with over 20 service partners by offering five types of services: deep cleaning, domestic help, pest control, handymen, and AC servicing and repair. It will soon also offer home painting and packers and movers services.


urbanclap
Abhiraj Bhal, Co-founder of UrbanClap, said,


“With the capital city being a consumer-heavy market and willing to look out for quality home services, the decision is the right move towards further expansion in UAE. Additionally, Abu Dhabi has a large pool of service professionals available who are not yet online. This is a huge opportunity for UrbanClap to explore the market, tap into this latent talent, and enable them to be independent micro-entrepreneurs in the coming five years - hence reimagining how we have consumed services so far."


By expanding its services business into Abu Dhabi, UrbanClap aims to grow its UAE business 2x month on month. The company also has strategic plans to expand to other Gulf countries in the coming months, it said in a statement.


The startup now provides services across 10 cities in India and two cities in the UAE. Founded in November 2014 by Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Varun Khaitan, and Raghav Chandra, UrbanClap offers services like beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc. through its mobile app and website.

