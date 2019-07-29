EDITIONS
Funding

Alteria Capital closes its maiden venture debt fund at Rs 960 Cr

The fund initially targeted to raise Rs 800 crore, which has been oversubscribed, and the final corpus including the green-shoe is Rs 960 crore ($140M).

Sujata Sangwan
29th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Mumbai-based Alteria Capital has announced the final close of its maiden venture debt fund at Rs 960 crore ($140M). The investors in the fund include several large domestic banks, family offices, and development financial institutions such as IndusInd Bank, SIDBI, Azim Premji Foundation, Binny Bansal, and Kiran Reddy among others. 


Vinod Murali, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Alteria Capital, said,


"Since we have the ability to recycle capital, we will end up deploying approximately Rs 1,800 crore from this fund, and we are seeing a very strong pipeline of startups across technology, healthcare, and consumer segments to absorb this capital over the next couple of years.”


Alteria Capital

L-R: Ajay Hattangdi and Vinod Murali, Founders, Alteria Capital

Also Read

[Funding alert] Student accommodation provider Stanza Living raises $4.4M in debt from Alteria ...


The venture debt firm will use the capital to target startups across early and growth stages with cheque sizes ranging up to Rs 100 crore.


Since the fund’s first close in Q1 2018, it has committed Rs 615 crore of capital to startups, of which Rs 540 crore has already been deployed across 28 transactions including companies like Faasos, Lendingkart, Zestmoney, Vogo, Toppr, Raw Pressery, Universal Sportsbiz, Dunzo, Stanza Living, Portea, Fingerlix, mfine, Loadshare, Country Delight, Spinny, Limetray, and Vinculum


Alteria said in an official statement that it represents the single largest commitment for SIDBI under the Startup Fund of Funds programme of the Government of India with an allocation of Rs 157.5 crore.


The fund, promoted by veterans Ajay Hattangdi and Vinod Murali, also launched its “Activate” platform last year through which Alteria leverages its network to connect portfolio companies with large corporates, investors, and emerging technologies with the objective of unlocking business and investment opportunities. The Activate team has made over 100 connections for Alteria’s portfolio companies resulting in several successful outcomes.


"At Alteria Capital, we are borrowing from our experience of over a decade in building the venture debt business to reinvent the model," said Ajay Hattangdi, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Alteria Capital. 


With a team of 11 members, Alteria Capital in the past has invested in some of India’s most exciting and innovative emerging companies including Byju’s, Swiggy, OYO Rooms, Myntra, and Firstcry among others.


In June 2019, the fund infused Rs 80 crore debt capital in digital lender Lendingkart, which has been described as the single largest investment by the firm.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Used car retailing startup Spinny raises $13.2M in Series A co-led by Accel & S...


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

Bigbasket to deliver all orders in 2 hours in Tier I cities by September

by Athira Nair

India continues NASA legacy 50 years after Apollo 11 mission; Chandrayaan 2 carries micro laser reflector to the Moon

by Krishna Reddy

[Funding alert] BigBasket raises Rs 100 Cr venture debt financing from Trifecta Capital

by Sujata Sangwan

Affle India IPO opens for subscription: all you need to know

by Ramarko Sengupta

Cisco joins hands with Google to roll out high-speed public WiFi

by Sampath Putrevu

How SEBI’s proposed guidelines and DVRs can translate into hyper-growth for tech startups

by Geetika Dayal

Partner Events

Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

Startups – The Next Wave of Indian Economy

Chennai
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi