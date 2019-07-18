EDITIONS
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis

Apple and Google unveiled their designs on Wednesday to coincide with World Emoji Day.

Press Trust of India
18th Jul 2019
Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis that include cute critters, of course, but also expand the number of images of human diversity.


Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.


And then there's the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.


emojis Apple
Google, meanwhile, will offer 71 versions of couples with different skin tones once the additions are completed.


Google is also adding an emoji for the Diya lamp so that Diwali can be celebrated alongside Christmas and Thanksgiving.


New emojis routinely pop up every year. Earlier this year, the Unicode Consortium approved 71 new variations of emoji for couples of color. Apple and Google unveiled their designs on Wednesday to coincide with World Emoji Day .


Anyone can propose an emoji. But for it to make it to phones and computers, it has to be approved by Unicode.


The nonprofit group, mostly made up of people from large tech companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook, translates emoji into one standard, so that a person in France, for example, can send an emoji or a text message to a person in the US and it will look the same, no matter what brand of phone or operating system they use.


It's this group that ultimately weighs in on whether we get a sad pile of poop to complement the smiling one, or whether sliced bagel deserves an emoji alongside bread and croissant.


Apple's new emojis will be available in a few months with a free software update for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Google said its emojis will be released with Android Q later this year.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Authors
Press Trust of India

