EDITIONS
Tech

Google adds social features to its India-first local discovery app, Neighbourly

Neighbourly was started to give people 'a helpful, human, and local way' to keep up with everything happening in their localities. Now, Google will allow users to interact and engage more on the app.

Sohini Mitter
21st Jun 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Google's India-first hyperlocal app, Neighbourly, just got more social.


A year since it launched as a neighbourhood discovery platform, where users could ask or answer questions about their locality, Google has introduced new features such as photo sharing, creation of polls and events, and tips.


There is a new Search feature as well that will help users arrive at specific content much faster. Earlier, they had to swipe through endless Q&A cards for it.


"These features will make it even easier to share with and learn from your neighbours," Google India wrote in a statement.


Google_Neighbourly

Image: Google India

With Post Photos, users can snap and upload the picture of a meal at a newly-opened neighbourhood restaurant. Or share a picture of a new point of attraction in the hood, and so on.


The Create Events feature allows them to invite new neighbours to watch an upcoming cricket match or a TV show. This fosters a sense of community among people who might otherwise rarely meet.


Users can also Create Polls to get quick inputs on, say, the best vegetarian restaurant in the locality or the quickest laundry service, and such things.


And, finally, the Share Tips feature will allow users to post important updates about their localities. So, if a road is closed for repair, they can indicate that to other users on the app.


Neighbourly's updated features point towards its imminent transformation into a private social network - a communication trend that is slowly picking up - from a mere local discovery app.


Also Read

[App Fridays] Neighbourly, Google’s India-first hyperlocal app is connecting residents, one que...


The Google statement added, "Neighbourly’s mission is to give people a helpful, human, and local way to keep up with everything happening nearby."


The upgraded app will also offer a Neighbourhood Challenge in the form of puzzles that will appear from time to time. Users can solve these puzzles to "show off" how well they know their neighbourhoods. And, other users can, in turn, rate them them for their contributions on the app.


Neighbourly is available in India's top eight to 10 cities, and has notched up more than five million downloads on Google Play Store. The new features will be available starting today. Just update the app!


Also Read

This Bengaluru-based startup by IIT, NIT alumni has built a private social network for gated co...


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Druva, Droom raise funds; Indian institute giving wings to Tibetan refugee entrepreneurs

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Artificial intelligence startup Active.Ai raises $3M from Spain’s banking group Banco Sabadell

by Sujata Sangwan

[Podcast] Divyank Turakhia on building one of the largest online advertising businesses worldwide

by Anand Daniel

From TCS to Jaguar Land Rover – how the Tata companies ignite a spirit of innovation

by Madanmohan Rao

Bengaluru-based Sushimen offers an easy way to get your sushi fix: doorstep delivery

by Thimmaya Poojary

On International Yoga Day, meet 5 startups focused on making mindful wellness a part of our life

by Sujata Sangwan

Druva, Droom raise funds; Indian institute giving wings to Tibetan refugee entrepreneurs

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Active Hours by Prime Venture Partners

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

FANI- Fundraiser for Odisha Cyclone Victims

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Youth speak forum

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online