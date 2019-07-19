EDITIONS
Transportation

Madras High Court bans bike taxi startup Rapido in Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court has given four months time to the Tamil Nadu government to come out appropriate regulations for the bike taxi segment.

Thimmaya Poojary
19th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Rapido, the online bike taxi service, has come under fire in Tamil Nadu as the Madras High Court banned its operations. The app will not be allowed to function until the state government formulates new regulations.


The directive of the High Court came after the State Transport Authority and the Police Department questioned the validity of Rapido operating its service in Tamil Nadu.


In its judgement, a copy of which was acquired by YourStory, the Madras High Court said,


“Till the regulation is made, the petitioner herein cannot carry on the operation, within the State of Tamil Nadu and this Court finds no error in the Communication of the 4th respondent/the Commissioner of Police, made to Apple Incorporation and Google, to restrict the access of “Rapido-Mobile App” from view/access by the public in State of Tamil Nadu."


The Rapido bikers

The Rapido bikers

Also Read

[Funding alert] Bike taxi app Rapido raises Rs 1.49 Cr from investor Karina Choudhrie


As of now, Apple has withdrawn Rapido app from its store. The Tamil Nadu government had objected against the service of Rapido in the state as it did not come under the purview of the Motor Vehicles Act.


However, the court said,


“The Learned Additional Advocate General appearing for the state submits that the proposal is to bring out legislation is under consideration and within the period of four months, they would be able to bring the legislation. Till such time, the petitioner cannot carry on their operation within the state of Tamil Nadu.”


YourStory reached out to Rapido for their response but did not receive a response at the time of publishing.


According to reports, several bike taxis operated by Rapido have been seized by the State Transport Authority across multiple locations on grounds of non-compliance.


Founded in 2015 by Rishikesh S R, Pavan Guntupalli, and Aravind Sanka, Rapido's headquarters are in Bengaluru. It has a fleet of over 60,000 active riders operating across major cities in the country.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

[App Fridays] Bike-hailing app Rapido helps you ride away your daily commute woes at low costs


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal to buy back stake worth $2B in the hospitality unicorn

by Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Furniture rental startup RentoMojo raises Rs 1.16Cr from Upgrad's Renaud Laplanche

by Tenzin Norzom

[Weekly funding roundup] Startups raise only $58M; eBay picks up 5.5pc stake in Paytm Mall

by Sujata Sangwan

Eyeing 'profitability', ecommerce platform ShopClues confirms 50pc workforce layoffs

by Rashi Varshney

Lockheed Martin signs MoUs with Indian startups to boost India's aerospace and defence industry

by Sampath Putrevu

Telangana govt teams up with World Economic Forum to deliver emergency medical supplies through drones

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore