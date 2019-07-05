EDITIONS
Union Budget

Budget 2019: FM proposes creation of a social stock exchange

Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech proposed creating a stock exchange that will allow social enterprises and voluntary organisations to raise capital in the form of equity or debt.

Thimmaya Poojary
5th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech, proposed a stock exchange that will allow social enterprises and voluntary organisations to raise capital in the form of equity or debt.


The Union Budget has laid out a very creative financial roadmap for the social enterprises and voluntary organisations in the country by proposing a Social Stock Exchange similar to other bourses in the country.


Budget - Social

This will pave way for the social enterprises and voluntary organisations to list on a stock exchange, which is dedicated exclusively for them and raise capital just like any other corporate.


Sitharaman said, “I propose to initiate steps towards creating an electronic fund raising platform – a social stock exchange - under the regulatory ambit of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for listing social enterprises and voluntary organisations working for the realisation of a social welfare objective so that they can raise capital as equity, debt or as units like a mutual fund.”


The rationale, according to the Finance Minister, will be to take the capital markets closer to masses and meet the various social welfare objectives related to inclusive growth and financial inclusion.


Social enterprises and voluntary organisations are an important component of the Indian economy, which focuses on areas such as education, health, water conservation, sanitation, poverty alleviation, housing, etc.


The government had also initiated the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014, and the Finance Minister said more than 5.6 lakh villages have become open defecation free.


“We have to build on this success. We must not only sustain the behavioural change seen in people but also harness the latest technologies available to transform waste into energy. I now propose to expand the Swachh Bharat Mission to undertake sustainable solid waste management in every village.”


The government has now mandated that corporates now have to spend two per cent of their annual profit on corporate social responsibility (CSR).


However, founder of a social enterprise told YourStory that they would wait for further clarity on how exactly the government proposes to set up this specialised stock exchange.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Also Read

Budget 2019: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 'naari tu narayani', proposes Rs 1 lakh for women under...

Also Read

Budget 2019: What it can mean for India's social enterprise ecosystem


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Nirmala Sitharaman delivers marathon Budget speech laced with Urdu, Sanskrit and Tamil verses

by Press Trust of India

Budget 2019: Post-Budget reactions from India Inc, startup ecosystem

by Team YS

Budget 2019: Government announces Zero Budget Farming to save farmers from debt trap

by Vishal Krishna

Budget 2019: Finance Minister gives a big boost to digital payments, scraps charges

by Tarush Bhalla

Naspers’ global fintech firm PayU enters Southeast Asia with Red Dot Payment acquisition

by Sujata Sangwan

Budget 2019: here is what will get costlier for the average Indian in the coming months

by Sohini Mitter

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru