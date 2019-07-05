EDITIONS
Union Budget

Budget 2019: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 'naari tu narayani', proposes Rs 1 lakh for women under Mudra Yojana scheme

The first full-time woman Finance Minister to present the Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman batted for women’s empowerment, and said the role of women in growth, especially in rural areas, is a sweet story.

Rekha Balakrishnan
5th Jul 2019
11+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Budget women

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made history by becoming India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister. And while presenting the Budget on Friday, she sought greater participation from women in India’s growth story.


The Finance Minister began her segment on women by saying naari tu narayani, is the country’s tradition, suggesting they hold an important place in the growth and development of India.


She also quoted Swami Vivekananda, “There’s no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on one wing.”


If it may be recalled, the interim Budget presented by former Finance Minister Piyush Goyal also did not have anything specific segment targeting women, and so all eyes were on Sitharaman’s Budget to announce something significant for the welfare and development of women in the country.


Sitharaman announced that the government proposed to set up a high-level committee to suggest more ways for women’s empowerment in the country.


“There was no segment where the contribution of women was not significant,” she said.


She also pointed out there was a record turnout of women workers in the general elections held in April-May this year. Also, there are 78 women MPs in Parliament, which is a welcome improvement. “We are going beyond just women-centric policies to building women-led initiatives and movements,” Sitharaman added.


The Finance Minister reiterated the importance of self-help groups (SGHs), and announced the expansion of the interest subvention programmes to all districts.


Under this scheme, she announced that every woman SHG member having a 'Jan Dhan' account will be allowed an overdraft of Rs 5,000. Also, one woman in every SGH will also be eligible for a loan of up to Rs one lakh under the Mudra Yojana Scheme.


Sitharaman also said that women have been benefitting largely under the Mudra Yojana, Stand-Up India, Self-Help Groups, and other initiatives.


She also lauded the role of women, especially from rural areas, for their increased participation in India’s growth. She called it a sweet story.


In its poll manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had said that women’s empowerment will remain at the top of its agenda even during its second term.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Also Read

All you need to know about Nirmala Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman defence minister

Also Read

Budget 2019: Finance Minister announces exclusive TV channel for startups


11+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Smriti Irani announces new policy draft for women's empowerment with education and violence as key focus areas

by Tanvi Dubey

Sprinting to victory: Hima Das wins gold at Star Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland

by Press Trust of India

10 things to know about Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman FM

by Rekha Balakrishnan

FIFA calling: 5 Bengaluru girls head to France for ten-day football festival

by Sasha R

Financial lies women need to stop telling themselves

by Nidhika Bahl

Budget 2019: What women entrepreneurs want from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru