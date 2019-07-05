EDITIONS
Union Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman delivers marathon Budget speech laced with Urdu, Sanskrit and Tamil verses

All through her two hours 17 minutes long maiden budget presentation, Sitharaman did not pause to have a sip of water.

Press Trust of India
5th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Budget 2019

Budget 2019

It was one of the longest budget speeches, peppered with Urdu, Hindi and Tamil couplets, when the country's first full-time woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's addressed Lok Sabha on Friday.

 

All through her two hours 17 minutes long maiden budget presentation, Sitharaman did not pause to have a sip of water.

 

The budget proposals were welcomed with frequent thumping of desks by the treasury benches with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too joining the members. Speaker Om Birla also lauded Sitharaman for her presentation of the budget as the country's first full-time woman finance minister.

 

As the finance minister walked into Lok Sabha just before 10:55 am and took her seat, several women MPs walked up to her, wishing her good luck before the speech.

 

After the pleasantries, a confident Sitharaman took her seat and adjusted the mike.

 

She also greeted her parents Savithri and Narayanan Sitharaman and her journalist daughter Vangmayi Parkala, who were sitting in the gallery.

 

A native of Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman received the longest applause when she made certain announcements on rural artisans in Hindi.

 

Her speech was laced with Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit and even Tamil verses. In fact, she started out with an Urdu couplet from poet Manzoor Hashmi.

 

"Yakeen ho to koi rasta niklta hai, hawa ki ot bhi le kar chirag jalta hai," she said.

 

The couplet means that if you are determined, you can find a way notwithstanding the adversities.

 

While the treasury benches were full, several seats in the opposition remained vacant. The significant absentees included the father-son duo of Mulayam and Akhilesh Singh Yadav.

 

The gallery reserved for Rajya Sabha was almost full. Among those present from the Upper House in the gallery were D Raja, Kumar Ketkar, Narendra Jadhav, K Alphons, Majeed Memon and Swapan Dasgupta. A few foreign dignitaries were seen in the visitors' gallery.

 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in the House a couple of minutes after Sitharaman started her budget speech, was seen frequently checking his phone. His mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was sitting next to him in the front row and left a few minutes before the budget speech concluded. Sonia left behind her small red purse with embroidery work, which was picked by Rahul after the House was adjourned.

 

The husband-wife duo of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Maneka Gandhi and her son Varun Gandhi, actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini and her stepson Sunny Deol were among the members present in the House. LJP leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag were also present. Sons of three Congress leaders Karti Chidambaram, Nakulnath and Gaurav Gogoi were seen sitting together in the House.

Also Read

Budget 2019: Post-Budget reactions from India Inc, startup ecosystem

Also Read

Budget 2019: Finance Minister gives a big boost to digital payments, scraps charges


 

1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Budget 2019: FM proposes creation of a social stock exchange

by Thimmaya Poojary

Budget 2019: Post-Budget reactions from India Inc, startup ecosystem

by Team YS

Budget 2019: Government announces Zero Budget Farming to save farmers from debt trap

by Vishal Krishna

Budget 2019: Finance Minister gives a big boost to digital payments, scraps charges

by Tarush Bhalla

Naspers’ global fintech firm PayU enters Southeast Asia with Red Dot Payment acquisition

by Sujata Sangwan

Budget 2019: here is what will get costlier for the average Indian in the coming months

by Sohini Mitter

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru