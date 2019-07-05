Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the 89th Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, emphasising the Indian government's vision to grow to a $5 trillion economy by 2025.





Here's a look at what Indian business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors in the Indian startup ecosystem, and policymakers had to say about the 2019 Budget.





On measures to bolster the MSME and startup ecosystem:





Sampad Swain, CEO & Co-Founder, Instamojo





"The introduction of the Rs 1 crore – 59 minute MSME loan brings great relief to small business owners, making easier accessibility and processing of loans through a single portal. This in turn will translate into the stability and growth of the sector, with the sustenance of existing business and birth of new ones. Also, the pension programme for 30 million retail traders is an encouraging move, keeping in mind that the Indian retail space is still majorly driven by small business owners and traders. This not only brings a long-term life plan for these traders, but also helps towards the gradual formalising of this majorly unorganised sector."





Rehan Yar Khan, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners





"For Angel Tax, the FM addressed the issue saying that existing cases will be disposed off, that assessing officers will need their supervisor's ok before issuing demands and that valuation is outside the scope of Income Tax. If these are implemented in spirit, we may finally see the end of this unholy tax. Corporate tax reduction to 25 percent for up to Rs 400 crore turnover companies is welcome and a step in the right direction."





Dhruv Agarwala- Group CEO- Housing.com, PropTiger.com, Makaan.com and Fastfox.com





“This year’s Union Budget really stood out for entrepreneurs and MSMEs. The announcements that were made today will not only help MSMEs but also budding entrepreneurs. Initial clarity on Angel Tax issue, no scrutiny on startup market valuation and e-verification for establishing investor identity is laudable. However, we have seen such announcements in the past. We have to see how CBDT and assessing officers interpret this and help 100s of startups already reeling under its after effects. While the intent is welcome, we will hold our horses before corking the bubbly."





On measures to boost EV adoption:





Tarun Mehta, CEO and Co-founder, Ather Energy





"The government has already moved GST Council to lower GST on EVs from 12 percent to 5 percent and the additional income tax reduction is a major boost for end consumers to purchase EVs. It addresses the concern of the upfront cost of purchasing electric vehicles. This is the best example of a consumer driven change and is also how Ather envisions the EV sector to achieve scale and growth. It now becomes imperative that OEMs chalk out plans that allows the industry to scale up and meet the demand for compelling products."





On measures to enhance new technologies adoption:





Kartik Walia, Head of Operations (India) at Amplify.ai





"The government, while adding greater impetus on digital adoption and infrastructure enhancement, has a positive outlook towards promising technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data. It has recently announced the launch of National Artificial Intelligence Center and National AI Portal and now, in the Union Budget, has promised to build skill-sets in ultramodern technologies such as AI, Big Data, and Robotics. The government's technology-centric strategy is highly appreciable and we believe that favourable results will be visible in the near future."

Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder and CEO, Haptik





"The demand for specialised skillsets in niche technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) has increased drastically. The government has recognised and addressed this schism by pledging to train 10 million youth in industry relevant skills like AI, IoT and Big Data. We, at Haptik are also constantly empowering the developers and enthusiastic engineers to build next-generation conversational AI on a daily basis. We are delighted to see that our government is also putting efforts to improve the skills of our youth in newer areas such as AI, Big Data, and Robotics."





Ishan Gupta, MD, Udacity India





We are pleased to observe that the government has recognised India Inc. as a key job creator while showing a cognizance of the tech-led transformations occurring in the space. As such, the government’s focus on encouraging skill development and training in various tech-centric areas including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Robotics, etc. is an extremely welcome step. The proposed measures will ensure the next generation of students is job-ready for the high-value jobs that are rapidly emerging both in India and abroad.









On financial services sector reforms:





Saurav Goyal, CFO, Money View





"Government's plan to allow FII and FPI investment in NBFC debt securities is a great move to ease liquidity condition in the financial sector. This will help mid-size NBFCs by providing another avenue to raise funds."





Abhishek Goenka, CEO & CFO at CoWrk





This was a budget with many differences. On the positive side, there was more focus on strategic initiatives such as no charges on fund transfers, tax deduction on loans for EVs, interchangeability of Aadhaar and PAN, and the various measures on easier KYC. On the flip side, there hasn’t been adequate emphasis on fiscal discipline, and the approach of a sharp increase in tax rates for the rich as the only revenue enhancement measure is unimaginative to say the least. I am also disappointed that the corporate tax rate has not been reduced across the board.

On skilling and education sector reforms:





Vinamra Pandiya, Founder & CEO, Qtrove.com





"We are very enthused about the government’s vision to train 10 million youth to take up industry oriented training and acquire various skillsets in AI, Big Data, VR, 3-D printing, etc. For a sector that has been grappling with the lack of a trained workforce, the importance of a skilled, employable workforce, can’t be emphasised enough.”





Amol Arora, MD - Shemrock & Shemford Group of Schools





"This Budget is guided by the mission to strengthen the Education Sector especially the establishment of the ‘National Research Foundation’, which will definitely help in creating the right ecosystem for R&D in the country. And it was great to see the government finally taking notice of industry-relevant skills like AI, IoT, Big Data, and reforms in the higher education sector. A humble yet notable announcement was the ‘Study in India’ Programme, which holds the potential to put India on the world map. However, we still need a series of fundamental structural reforms - which I hope will be addressed in the near future."





On women empowerment:

Harry Sehrawat, Founder, Sanfe





"Union Budget presented by the first full-time female Finance Minister has implied the meaning of “Nari to Narayani” in its true sense with a huge focus on women empowerment. Being a women empowerment company, we welcome this great move of expansion of the interest subvention programme to all districts for boosting women self-help groups. Apart from economic and political empowerment, the time also demands the empowerment of women health, hygiene, and well-being."





