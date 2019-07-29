EDITIONS
Edtech

Byju Raveendran newest billionaire of Indian startup ecosystem

The founder of BYJU’s joined the billionaire's gang following the edtech startup’s latest funding, which valued the company at $5.7 billion.

Thimmaya Poojary
29th Jul 2019
68+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Byju Raveendran, the founder of the leading edtech startup – BYJU's, became the latest billionaire of the Indian startup ecosystem after his company's latest funding round, according to a media report.


A report by Bloomberg stated that BYJU’s valuation is now at $5.7 billion after it raised $150 million in funding earlier this month. Byju Raveendran is reported to be holding a 21 percent stake in the company.


The edtech startup’s founder joins the elite list of billionaires from the Indian startup ecosystem, which includes Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma, Media.net founder Divyank Turakhia, and Zerodha Co-founder Nitin Kamath.


The Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 - a compilation of the richest individuals in India with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or more - saw the entry of 19 entrepreneurs from unicorn companies such as Paytm, Flipkart, Udaan, Oyo, Ola, and BYJU’s, among others.


byju's

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S

Also Read

19 Unicorn founders get into super rich list of Indians


The list was topped by Divyank Turakhia with a total wealth of Rs 11,600 crore, followed by Vijay Shekhar Sharma at Rs 10,500 crore, and Nithin Kamath and family at Rs 8,600 crore.


BYJU's has been on a fundraising spree. Earlier this month, it raised $150 million investment led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The round also saw participation from Owl Ventures, a leading investor in education technology.


In March, 2019, the company secured Rs 214 crore in funding from its existing investors New York-headquartered equity firm General Atlantic and Chinese conglomerate Tencent.


The Bengaluru-based unicorn had earlier announced that it has tripled its revenue to Rs 1,430 crore in FY 18-19, and also turned profitable on a full year basis.


BYJU's added that its app is recording high adoption, with an 85 percent annual renewal from small towns and cities. This shows an increasing acceptance of digital learning as a primary tool for learning at home.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

[Funding alert] BYJU'S raises $150M investment led by Qatar Investment Authority


68+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

WATCH: How Flytta is proving to be a one-stop solution for all your relocation needs

by Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Sales enablement platform MindTickle raises $40M in Series C led by Norwest Venture Partners

by Sujata Sangwan

How Salesforce helped Simplilearn drive high engagement for its learners through the Service Cloud solution

by Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Mortgage-tech company Easy Home Finance raises undisclosed amount from Harbourfront Capital

by Tenzin Norzom

Bigbasket to deliver all orders in 2 hours in Tier I cities by September

by Athira Nair

India continues NASA legacy 50 years after Apollo 11 mission; Chandrayaan 2 carries micro laser reflector to the Moon

by Krishna Reddy

Partner Events

Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

Startups – The Next Wave of Indian Economy

Chennai
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi