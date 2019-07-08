EDITIONS
Automobile classified startup CarDekho to hire 2000 people this fiscal

The company, which currently employs over 2,800 people, said it will add positions in both tech and non-tech roles across various divisions throughout the country.

Press Trust of India
8th Jul 2019
Automotive consumer portal CarDekho Group on Monday (July 8) said it will hire 2,000 people in the ongoing fiscal to expand its business.


The company, which currently employs over 2,800 people, said it will add positions in both tech and non-tech roles across various divisions throughout the country.


CarDekho

Co-founders of CarDekho - Anurag and Amit Jain.

While 20 percent of the addition will be in mid-to-senior-level positions in various verticals of insurance, fintech, retail, and digital, 30 percent resources will be for tech division based out of Jaipur and Gurgaon, the company said.


Moreover, 50 percent recruitments will be for non-tech roles, primarily in B2B/channel sales operations in various cities, it added.


"We will be hiring about 1,000 people for our B2B business in finance and insurance verticals," CarDekho Co-founder and CEO Amit Jain said. 


He said the company is aggressively expanding its network of CarDekho Gaadi Stores as it aims to launch about 150 stores by the end of this year.


Recently, CarDekho Group had announced its foray into the motor and health insurance sector by launching InsuranceDekho. The online insurance platform has a tie-up with more than 20 health and motor insurance companies. With this, CarDekho is eyeing a target of selling 10 lakh policies per month in the next three years.


InsuranceDekho aims to make the process transparent through its advisory-led model and provide the best-in-class post-sales experience.


This January, CarDekho had announced its Series C fundraise of $110 million from Sequoia India, Hillhouse, CapitalG (Alphabet growth investment arm), and Axis Bank. It had said that the fresh funds would be used to enhance the company’s focus on transaction services, including insurance and financing


CarDekho is the flagship site of Jaipur-based GirnarSoft, along with its other group sites like ZigWheels, Gaadi, PowerDrift, and BikeDekho. The platform claims to have a monthly traffic of 73 million visitors, with 39 million monthly unique visitors.


(Edited by Dipti Nair)


Press Trust of India

