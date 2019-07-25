EDITIONS
Sports

Indian Cricket Team jerseys to now have edtech unicorn BYJU's brand instead of Oppo's

The Indian cricket team will be wearing the BYJU's jersey from the upcoming home season, beginning with South Africa from September 15.

Rashi Varshney
25th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Bengaluru-based edtech unicorn BYJU's has reportedly bagged the sponsorship rights for the Indian cricket team. This means that Team India will soon be sporting BYJU's branding instead of Oppo on their jerseys.


Chinese mobile manufacturer Oppo had bagged the sponsorship rights in 2017 for a five-year period from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for Rs 1,079 crore.


With these new sponsorship rights, the Indian cricket team will reportedly be wearing the new brand name from the upcoming home season, beginning with South Africa from September 15. Oppo will be seen on the Team India jersey only till the end of the forthcoming West Indies series.


Media reports say that this transfer is a "tripartite agreement" between Oppo, BYJU's, and the BCCI and will be signed this week.


World Cup Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Also Read

[App Fridays] BYJU’s new early learning app rides on Disney’s treasure trove of stories to enga...


Reports said that Oppo has done this to cut its losses and that it finds the rights "extremely high and unsustainable".


The Chinese smartphone maker has an undisclosed amount to BYJU's so that the edtech unicorn can make the full payment to BCCI. The rights will last till 2022, and BCCI will continue to get the due amount as usual. YourStory's query for comment from BYJU's did not elicit any response.


Last month, BYJU’S reported that it has tripled its revenue to Rs 1,430 crore in FY 18-19, and also turned profitable on a full-year basis. It is also one of the most valued startups in India.


Earlier, in March, the startup had secured Rs 214 crore funding from its existing investors - New York-headquartered equity firm General Atlantic and Chinese conglomerate Tencent - for global expansion, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).


Bengaluru-based BYJU'S was started by Byju Raveendran in August 2015. The application creates personalised learning programmes for individual students based on their proficiency levels and capabilities, which helps them learn at their own pace and style. 


The platform also offers learning programmes for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CAT, IAS, and GMAT. The edtech platform has been growing at 100 percent annually since its inception. It is also the first Asian investment of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

2018: The year that BYJU’s became the world’s most valued edtech startup



2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney
Rashi is a Delhi-based business and technology journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Insuretech startup Coverfox receives Rs 40 Cr investment in ongoing Series C round

by Apurva P

Committee formed to examine issues related to FDI in ecommerce

by Athira Nair

[Funding alert] Quikr raises Rs 20 Cr debt funding from Trifecta, total funding now at $441M

by Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] PlayShifu raises $7 M in Series A from Chiratae, Inventus Capital, BIF and others

by Rashi Varshney

Facebook firm in its quest to launch Libra cryptocurrency

by Press Trust of India

Uber partners with SUN Mobility to promote electric vehicles

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

SHORT FILM EVENT

Gujarat
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi