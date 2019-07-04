EDITIONS
Government

Economic Survey for rationalisation of tax policy for startups

Tax policy and its implementation for startups must be rationalised to foster innovative investments in the Indian economy, the survey said.

Press Trust of India
4th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The Economic Survey on Thursday suggested rationalisation of tax policy for startups to encourage 'innovative investments' in the Indian economy, as it acknowledged their role in driving economic growth and creating jobs.


tax


The Economic Survey for 2018-19, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, noted that countries across the world recognised the need to evolve tax system that can foster innovation. 


"Therefore, tax policy and its implementation for startups must be rationalised to foster innovative investments in the Indian economy," the Survey said.


It pointed out that growth in the new economy cannot be fostered without an ecosystem that rewards innovation and entrepreneurship. 


"Startups and innovative ventures face significantly greater uncertainty than traditional brick-and-mortar firms. Yet, policy ambiguities that create collateral damage for genuine risk-takers can affect investments by dampening the animal spirits in the economy," the Survey added.


Underlining the vibrant startup ecosystem that has developed in India, the Economic Survey emphasised that continuing the creation of an ecosystem for private investment, especially in the new economy, is critical to enable the cycle of investment, demand, exports, growth and jobs.


The 'Startup India, Standup India' initiative in 2015 has aimed to create an ecosystem that is conducive for the growth of such companies. As on March 1, 2019, 16,578 new startups were recognised across 499 districts, 47 percent startups from Tier 2 and 3 cities. 


Elaborating on industry-wise distribution of recognised startups, it said IT services accounted for around 15 percent, followed by healthcare and life sciences at around 9 percent and education at 8 percent.

Also Read

How this STARTUP plan can help Nirmala Sitharaman Budget for 100 unicorns by 2024

Also Read

A definitive budget that will take into account India’s digital rising


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Cloud kitchens and deep discounts by Zomato, Swiggy, Foodpanda, and Uber Eats under govt scanner

by Rashi Varshney

E-pharmacies claim in HC they are like Swiggy, only deliver drugs

by Press Trust of India

New unicorn Ola Electric plans to enter Latin America market

by Thimmaya Poojary

E-pharma wants a budget with reforms that keeps up with innovation

by Pradeep Dadha

[Funding alert] MakeMyTrip raises additional Rs 34.6 Cr from its parent company in Mauritius

by Sujata Sangwan

India ranked third in global startup index, says Economic Survey

by Thimmaya Poojary

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 05 2019

Venture Accelerator Program

New Delhi
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi