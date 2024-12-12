Milaf Cola: World's first eco-friendly soda made with dates

Imagine a cola that's not just delicious but also healthy. Sounds like a dream, right? Meet Milaf Cola, a groundbreaking soft drink made from dates launched by Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) subsidiary Turath Al-Madina.

Positioned as the world's first cola formulated using this Middle Eastern delicacy, Milaf Cola is set to compete with global giants like Pepsi and Coca-Cola, especially amid the rising wave of healthy alternatives. Let's have a closer look at this unique beverage!

A healthier, eco-friendly cola

Milaf Cola isn’t just another carbonated beverage — it’s a healthier alternative. Unlike conventional sodas that are loaded with sugar, Milaf Cola contains the natural sweetness of dates.

Dates, known for their nutrition, bring many health benefits, including high fibre content, antioxidants, magnesium, and potassium. This sets Milaf Cola apart from the sugary sodas that dominate global markets.

In addition to its health benefits, Milaf Cola supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which aims for sustainable development and economic diversification. The dates used in this beverage are sourced locally, aligning with the country's efforts to support its agricultural sector and reduce reliance on imported products.

This eco-friendly manufacturing process emphasises the brand’s commitment to environmental sustainability, offering a product that supports local farmers while reducing its carbon footprint.

Price of Milaf Cola

A 240ml can of Milaf Cola is priced at 2.59 Saudi Arabian Riyal which equals to around Rs 66.60 per can according to the Lulu HyperMarket's website. This soft drink does not contain artificial sweeteners or added sugar.

A taste of Saudi Arabia’s future

Milaf Cola officially debuted at the Riyadh Date Festival, where it grabbed attention for its taste and health benefits. The drink is part of a broader effort to promote Saudi Arabia’s date industry, with Milaf Cola positioning itself as a product that could elevate the global market for dates.

Bandar Al-Qahtani, CEO of Al Madinah Heritage Company, noted that Milaf Cola could revolutionise global perceptions of dates, turning this traditional fruit into a trendy, health-conscious alternative to global soft drinks.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has played a key role in supporting Milaf Cola's launch, collaborating with their agriculture minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadley. This partnership highlights the Saudi government's drive to encourage economic diversification and sustainable growth.

In short, Milaf Cola, with its date-based formulation, is poised to tap into this wave of local pride and environmental consciousness while offering a healthy twist on traditional soft drinks.

Is Gen Z going to end the soft drink era?

A recent report by Mintel indicates that 33% of Indian Gen Z are making lifestyle changes, such as eating healthily and prioritising proper sleep. With increased awareness, this younger generation is inclined to avoid foods and beverages that could lead to serious health issues, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases.

Additionally, the decline in demand for beverages like carbonated drinks has resulted in significant price reductions, even during a period of inflation when the prices of most products are rising.

What's next for beverages?

Milaf Cola is just the beginning for Turath Al-Madina. By redefining how dates are consumed worldwide, this firm hopes to lead a new era of local, and sustainable products in the global beverage market. As consumers continue to seek alternatives to mainstream brands, Milaf Cola is well-positioned to become a household name. By embracing health and supporting local agriculture, Milaf Cola isn’t just paving the way for Saudi Arabia’s agricultural industry; it’s reshaping the entire global beverage landscape.