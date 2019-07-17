EDITIONS
App

AI-based FaceApp takes internet by storm as users rush to see their old-age looks

FaceApp, developed in Russia, first went viral in 2017. Now, after an old age filter update, it has taken social media by storm once again.

Sohini Mitter
17th Jul 2019
23+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

How would you look when you're 60? Or beyond?


If you've ever been curious about how you would age, then you may have tried FaceApp already. The AI-based photo editor has taken the internet by storm — all over again. The app, developed by Russian company Wireless Lab, is actually two years old, but was recently updated with an improved old age filter.


And that has resulted in its current viral status on social media, with even celebrities joining the #FaceAppChallenge to reveal their greyed, wrinkled appearances to the world.


FaceApp uses deep neural networks (a kind of Artificial Intelligence) to generate transformations of your face. It allows users to look old or young, add smiles, tattoos, glasses, facial hair, and even swap genders.


The Jonas Brothers were among the first celebs to join the bandwagon.


Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor tried it too.


Fox Cricket's Instagram page FaceApp-ed top international cricketers.


English football club Tottenham Hotspurs went on to make an entire Twitter thread of their players' old-age looks.


Some social media users applied the filter on well-known faces.


A cricket page on Instagram FaceApp-ed Team India's top players.


Some even experimented with the young-age filter.


FaceApp has already crossed 50 million downloads on Google Play Store, and users cannot seem to have enough of it. Back in 2017, Forbes had termed it a "revolutionary" selfie app.


But, no revolution is without its consequences.


And, FaceApp's re-emergence has raised concerns around user privacy all over again.


A few developers have pointed out that the app might be accessing your entire photo gallery without seeking permissions.


While FaceApp is yet to issue a clarification, its privacy policy states that it collects content such as “photos and other materials that you post through” the app. This means that the app may not be accessing the camera roll without alerting you.


Irrespective of the questions raised by seasoned users, FaceApp continues to grip social media. Who would have thought that the idea of old age could bring such delirious joy to people?



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

5 apps that help up your photo-editing game and make mobile photography fun


23+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

How investment platform Groww is making investing as simple as shopping online for millennials

by Team YS

[Exclusive] How Aditya Puri primed HDFC Bank to fight disruption and ride the digital wave

by Shradha Sharma

Redmi K20, K20 Pro hit Indian market, prices start from Rs 21,999

by Rashi Varshney

Zomato confirms shutting down its customer loyalty rewards programme PiggyBank

by Tenzin Norzom

Open innovation brings Japanese companies to Startup India

by Sachino Taki

[Funding alert] Visa invests undisclosed amount in GOJEK’s Series F round

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore