Flipkart partners with Cleartax to help sellers with tax accounting related services

To support its sellers with various tax and accounting related services, Indian ecommerce giant Flipkart has partnered with online tax and investment platform, Cleartax. This partnership will help Flipkart’s sellers to connect with specialist Chartered Accountants (CAs).





In a statement, Flipkart said that the partnership with ClearTax comes as the next step to empower its sellers and ease their financial filing so they can concentrate on growing their businesses.





In June this year, Flipkart also revamped its seller financing programme ‘Growth Capital’, which allows its one lakh plus sellers to avail growth credit at competitive interest rates from NBFCs and banks.

Commenting on the partnership, Nishant Gupta, Head of Marketplace at Flipkart said,





“At Flipkart, we place extreme value on our seller community and are always endeavouring to support them in the best possible manner. Our aim is to make selling on our platform as easy and hassle-free for sellers as possible. With this ClearTax partnership, we are helping thousands of small sellers in non-metro markets overcome a significant hurdle, so they can so they can concentrate on scaling their businesses.”





Through the ClearTax partnership, sellers on Flipkart can now register for GST and avail services to help them register their business, file returns, understand GST software for self-use, prepare and maintain accounts, file income tax returns, and avail RoC compliance services, among a plethora of other financial services.

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Cleartax said,





“GST is an evolving space. Small businesses in the ecommerce space find it challenging to understand and implement GST changes and adapt to them quickly. Instead of letting that be a barrier to their business, we are coming together with Flipkart to help entrepreneurs comply with GST using our technology and advanced automation.”

At present, Flipkart has over 100,000 registered sellers, and offers over 80 million products across more than 80 categories including smartphones, books, media, consumer electronics, furniture, fashion, and lifestyle.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







