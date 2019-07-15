EDITIONS
Investor

[Funding alert] Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 200 Cr in Piramal Enterprises' debt

The Flipkart co-founder has been an active investor in the Indian startup ecosystem putting his money into companies such as Ola, Ather Energy, and Unacademy to name a few.

Thimmaya Poojary
15th Jul 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Sachin Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart, continues to diversify his investment portfolio by placing his bets on the financial services business of Piramal Enterprises.


According to reports, Sachin has invested Rs 200 crore in the debt issue of Piramal Enterprises through the non-convertible debenture (NCD) route. Apart from financial services, Piramal Enterprises has business interest in the pharmaceutical segment. The coupon rate on these NCDs is 9.5 percent, and is spread over a period of two years.


angel investors bangalore

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal

Also Read

Exclusive: Sachin Bansal and Bhavish Aggarwal talk about the biggest domestic investment in a d...


Sachin, who exited from Flipkart following its acquisition by global retailer Walmart in 2018 in a $16 billion, has been making various bets across multiple industry segments. He reportedly received over $1 billion for his stake sale in Flipkart.


The Flipkart co-founder also formed a company named BAC Acquisitions, which has made investments in companies such as Bounce and KrazyBee, which is a combination of both debt financing and equity round.


Early this year, Sachin invested $93 million in Ola, which is seen as one of his largest round of investments. Commenting on the same, Sachin, in an earlier interaction with YourStory, had said, “I am taking a long-term view with this Ola investment. Someone rightly said that if you think less than two years, it is all speculation; it is not really investing. Investing means you have to be there.”


His other major investments in Indian startups includes Ather Energy, Sigtuple, and Unacademy.


One of the earliest investment by Sachin Bansal was into electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy as an angel investor in 2014. In May this year, he announced an investment of $32 million into this startup.


There were also reports that he would acquire a majority stake in micro-finance institution Chaitanya Rural.


Binny Bansal, the other co-founder of Flipkart, is also an active investor in India’s startup ecosystem, and has also founded a firm called xto10x.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Also Read

The BigB of India's startup ecosystem is back. Sachin Bansal registers new company


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

7 hours ago
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

MakeMyTrip partners with ASI for online bookings for 116 historical monuments

by Press Trust of India

10x engineers: do startups really need them? Twitter has more nays than yays

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Online automobile marketplace Droom launches IoT-enabled Eco Lab

by Tenzin Norzom

[Funding alert] Amazon invests Rs 51 Cr in Bengaluru-based Quess Corp for 0.51 pc stake

by Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Ecozen raises Series A round from Caspian and Hivos-Triodos Fund

by Sujata Sangwan

Build what you want to see - your startup fix for the week

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore