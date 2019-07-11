[Funding alert] SaaS startup O4S raises $2.1M in pre Series A led by Venture Highway

O4S, a Gurugram-based SaaS startup helping brands with 360° visibility in their downstream supply chain, on Thursday announced it has raised $2.1 million in Pre-Series A funding led by Venture Highway to expand its operations in India.

The three-year-old startup till date raised a total of $2.5 million including a seed investment of $400,000 in 2017.





In an official statement, the startup said the new funding will be used to strengthen its workforce, accelerate client acquisition, and build technology infrastructure across industries within India.





Divay Kumar, CEO, O4S, said,

“In the past one year, we have tracked over 500 million unique products across 100 thousand retailers in general trade. Over 10 million consumers have verified their products using O4S. This has helped brands increase their shelf space and tighten control over the quality of goods sold to the consumer. This new funding will aid our next phase of growth to enable fraud-free supply chains and become a SaaS offering of choice.”

Founded in May 2016 by co-founders Divay Kumar and Shreyans Sipani, O4S currently focuses on industries such as Agriculture, FMCG, Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care products. Some of its clients include PepsiCo, ITC, Honeywell, DCM Shriram, Campus Shoes among others.

O4S’ core offerings – Supplytics and Original4Sure are built on product serialisation powered by technologies such as Machine Learning and Internet of Things (IoT).

Supplytics helps brands connect directly with retailers and distributors by tracking products throughout the supply chain, while Original4Sure’s key focus is on consumer engagement.

“With businesses focusing on increasing deeper engagement with retailers and end users, obtaining visibility along the supply chain has become more important than ever before. O4S has been successful in winning key contracts with large marquee brands within a short span of time,” said Samir Sood, Founder, Venture Highway.





Venture Highway was founded by Samir Sood, a former business leader from Google, and is advised by Neeraj Arora, the former Global Business Head at WhatsApp. It is an early stage fund focused on investing in technology businesses in India.

With a team of over 40 enthusiasts, O4S counts over 25 prominent companies as clients across India and Middle East Asia. It is now setting up its offices in Bangalore and Hyderabad.















