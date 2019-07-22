EDITIONS
Transportation

GST Council to meet on July 25 to decide on tax cut on EVs

The 36th meeting of the Council, which will happen through video conferencing, is also likely to decide the valuation of goods and services in solar power generating systems and wind turbine projects for the purposes of levying GST.

Press Trust of India
22nd Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on July 25 and decide on lowering tax rates for electric vehicles, officials said.


The 36th meeting of the Council, which will happen through video conferencing, is also likely to decide the valuation of goods and services in solar power generating systems and wind turbine projects for the purposes of levying GST.


The Council, which has state finance ministers as members, in its meeting last month had referred the issue relating to Goods and Services Tax (GST) concessions on electric vehicle, electric chargers, and hiring of electric vehicles, to an officers committee.


Electric Vehicle EV

(Source: Shutterstock)

The recommendations of the officers committee is likely to be placed before the Council on July 25, officials said.


To push domestic manufacturing of e-vehicles, the Centre proposed to the Council to slash GST rates to five percent from 12 percent.


GST rate for petrol and diesel cars and hybrid vehicles is already at the highest bracket of 28 percent plus cess.


The Council will also consider tax structure for solar power projects.


The Delhi High Court had in May asked the GST council to take a relook at the taxation structure following industry petition.


The government had earlier this year said that for the purpose of taxing solar power projects, 70 percent of contract value would be treated as goods -- taxable at 5 percent, and balance 30 percent as services -- taxable at 18 percent.


The solar industry has been pitching for a different ratio for splitting goods and services for levying GST.


Further, the Council may also look at taxation of lotteries. In the previous meeting, the Council had decided to seek legal opinion of the Attorney General for levying GST.


Currently, a state-organised lottery attracts 12 percent GST, while a state-authorised lottery attracts 28 percent tax.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Also Read

Niti Aayog’s emobility plan: only electric vehicles to be sold by 2030


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

Chandrayaan-2: a successful launch will give India a strategic advantage

by Jatin Singh

How milktech startups came to spearhead the second wave of hyperlocal daily delivery in India

by Debolina Biswas

It is never too early to do what you love - your startup fix for the week

by Team YS

Now, use Amazon Alexa for cooking, thanks to conversational AI startup Klove Chef

by Sohini Mitter

Bootstrapped with just Rs 5,000, this startup by childhood friends makes accounting easy and automated for small businesses

by Apurva P

WATCH: Why interactive video platform Toch is now betting big on live commerce

by Vishal Krishna

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi