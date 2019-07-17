EDITIONS
FinTech

Innoviti sues Pine Labs for using its patented UPI payments tech for PoS terminals, gets interim relief

After Innoviti Payment Solutions' infringement suit, court bars Pine Labs from 'using, manufacturing, selling, etc….any system/product/technology covered by the suit patent'.

Tarush Bhalla
17th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Bengaluru-based digital payments provider Innoviti on Wednesday said it had filed an infringement suit against Pine Labs Pvt Ltd, related to its processing technology that enables UPI payments at retail Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals, in the City Civil Court, Bengaluru. The court case was filed on July 11, according to Innoviti.


Innoviti has been granted an ex-parte ad interim injunction against Pine Labs with effect from July 16, 2019. This, with immediate effect, prevents Pine Labs from manufacturing, selling, distributing, advertising, exporting, offering for sale, procuring, and dealing with this technology through its Plutus Smart or any other device in India.    


Rajeev Agarwal, CEO, Innoviti Paymnet Solutions

Rajeev Agarwal, CEO, Innoviti Payment Solutions

Also Read

Indian railways to install PoS machines at unreserved ticketing system counters


Innoviti’s invention for payments processing using transaction-specific dynamic-QR technology was granted a patent (Patent No 309274) on March 15 this year, by the Indian Patent Office. Patent rights will be in force till March 29, 2037


The technology enables processing of payments using UPI, Bharat QR, and other QR-based payment forms through the same PoS devices that are normally used for accepting credit and debit card payments.


A query sent to Pine Labs remained unanswered at the time of publishing this article. The story will be updated once we receive a comment. 


Innoviti has licensed this technology to several partner financial organisations and is currently in discussions with more. Transaction through this technology involves scanning a dynamically generated QR code from the display screen of a regular credit or debit card PoS terminal. Once scanned, the PoS terminal automatically initiates a payment authorisation request on the user’s mobile app, which leads to a UPI payment charge slip being printed and confirmatory SMS being generated.

 

Unlike a single static-printed QR code used across all transactions at a merchant, the dynamic QR is generated uniquely for each individual payment transaction. Further, compared to static QR-based payments, the use of dynamic QR codes enables more frictionless, less error-prone cashier-customer interaction, and ensures better fraud control and more secure transaction processing.


Across India, Innoviti claims to process around $5 billion in payments annually from over 1,000+ cities. It has filed 16 patent applications in the areas of automatic acquirer fallback, auto settlement, dynamic QR on payment terminals, and others. 

 

Innoviti’s investors include Catamaran Ventures, SBI Ven Capital, Singapore and Bessemer Venture Partners, US.


Also Read

Innoviti raises debt capital of Rs 80 cr from Trifecta and other NBFCs



2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

2 hours ago
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

Why HDFC’s Aditya Puri thinks PM Modi, Nandan Nilekani, and Reliance Jio will radically change India

by Team YS

Power-up your Scale-up: Dell’s exclusive meetups for SMBs is back in Bengaluru! Register now

by Team YS

[Funding alert] India origin B2B startup Icertis enters 'unicorn' club

by Thimmaya Poojary

For India to pole-vault in the era of disruption, it needs to support its startups, create jobs, says Aditya Puri of HDFC Bank

by Team YS

L&T Infotech acquires Bengaluru-based deep tech startup Lymbyc

by Thimmaya Poojary

Why India will become an EV nation through B2B adoption

by Debolina Biswas

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore