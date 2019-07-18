[Jobs roundup] Be a part of the virtual and augmented reality revolution with these openings

The future is many dimensional. With many conglomerates investing in technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), businesses are redefining in the healthcare, real estate, retail, hospitality, ecommerce, education, entertainment, enterprise, and travel sectors. Additionally, these technologies will also set new paradigms in the job market that developers, programmers and computer vision experts can capitalise upon.









The lucrative AR and VR market projects a valuation of $767.67 billion by 2025. The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts a 73.3 percent CAGR for the market during the forecast period (2018-2025). So here are some jobs that will land you with a VR/AR gig in the Indian startup scene.





Be a part of the ‘mixed immersive reality’ boom with YourStory’s list of curated openings:





Hedgehog

Web Lead

Experience needed: 6-8 years





The candidate must lead a team of web engineers working with technologies such as HTML, cascading style sheets (CSS), syntactically awesome style sheets (SASS), and provide experience and guidance, whilst defining best practises and ensuring the team remains at the cutting edge of the available technology. The candidate must also use knowledge of the technologies and team capabilities to contribute to project estimations and web development. S/he must coach, mentor and develop direct reports, and set-up a development plan for everyone in the web team.





For more information, click here





Pixolo

Project Coordinator

Experience needed: 0-1 years





As a project coordinator, the role involves being a team leader, responsible for creating content for emails, quick response to customer queries, creating invoices, maintaining data, uploading videos and photos on the server and calling clients. S/he must have excellent communication skills in English - both written and oral, and must be quick in drafting emails and responding to clients.





For more information, click here.





Juego

Project Coordinator

Experience Needed: not specified





The candidate will be responsible for the initiation, design, planning, execution and closure of project/games. S/he must also define project schedules, allocate resources and monitor progress, ensuring that the process is followed in a timely and smooth manner. The candidate must also have thorough knowledge on the agile scrum process in a game development life cycle. Good organisational and problem-solving abilities along with strong decision-making skills are important.





For more information, click here.





Nimblechapps

Front End Developer

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate must be able to use markup languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pages, and collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability.

The candidate must also design mobile-based features, optimise applications for maximum speed, ensure high-quality graphic standards and brand consistency, write functional requirement documents and guides, help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting, stay up-to-date on emerging technologies, get feedback from, and build solutions for users and customers.





For more information, click here.





Nimblechapps

Android Developer

Experience needed: not specified





An Android developer is responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed at a vast number of diverse Android devices. The primary focus is on the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services. The candidate must work on different layers of infrastructure along-side other engineers and developers. Commitment to collaborative problem-solving, sophisticated design and creating quality products is essential.





For more information, click here.





Tesseract Imaging

Graphic designer

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate must be capable of producing user-centric web/mobile interfaces, creative visual concepts from product briefs and compelling communications, publications and presentations.

The role requires visual presentation design of mixed reality products, images for product websites, elements for app interfaces and other relevant requirements.





For more information, click here.









(Edited by Suruchi Kapur)











