EDITIONS
Tech

Undergraduate students win Smart India Hackathon 2019 for developing tech using AR and VR

Team STAC 1 from Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune, bagged Rs 1 lakh cash prize at Smart India Hackathon for its innovation under the theme ‘Robotics and Drone’.

Tenzin Norzom
16th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

At the recently held grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon-2019 hardware edition, team STAC 1 from Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune, bagged Rs 1 lakh cash prize for its innovation under the theme ‘Robotics and Drone’. 


Apart from STAC 1, Suvana from Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology, Muzaffarpur; and Quebik from Viva Institute of Technology, Maharashtra, and FORBOTS from Mar Baselios Institute of Technology and Science also received Rs 1 lakh each for their innovation.


They were among the 16 teams competing for the hackathon held at REVA University, Bengaluru, which was one of the 19 nodal centres in for the final round.


Smart India Hackathon

Team STAC 1 from Ajeenkya DY Patil University

Also Read

Smart India Hackathon finalises 250 teams for grand finale


Team STAC 1 paired a virtual reality (VR) headset with illuminating thumb controllers, using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis. According to the team, this will allow a company or service provider to visually show clients the company’s plans and outcomes in 3D. 


It received largely positive reactions when the team, led by Pranshu Tople (20), demonstrated it at Ingersoll Rand at IBC Knowledge Park, recently. They are now working with the company and hoping to launch the product by September this year.

 

“The device can visually show a client how their end product will look like. For example, if an office wants to install AC, this device can be used to show how they are planning to build it and where the ACs will be installed before the work has begun,” Pallavi Saha, a team member, told YourStory.


She also explained that it can be applied in almost every field from something as complex as designing products like car and building architecture plans to simple recreational plans. 


Other members of the team include Yatish Kumavat (20), Shubham Nandi (20), G Santosh (19), and Tanay Mitkari (21), all undergraduate students pursuing Biotechnology at Ajeenkya DY Patil University. 


Their innovation is built on the understanding that clients have little idea of what might be delivered to them as most people do not understand the technical workings. As companies have a hard time walking them through the process, projects often end up in reworks and customer dissatisfaction, costing time and labour for both. STAC 1’s innovation will translate the complex analysis or plans and visually present it in 3D.


Soon, the team hopes to use other software like SolidWorks and AutoCAD, which will be more efficient, especially in architecture. According to the members, the ultimate aim is to set a benchmark for enhanced user experience.


Tracing steps in AR and VR 


Student Technical Activity Club (STAC) was initially set up during the team's first year in college. Since then, the club has hosted multiple programmes, encouraging other students to take part in various robotics competitions and hackathons held across the country.

 

However, they explored augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for the first time during their college fest ‘Hashtech’. For this, the students experimented with VR games such as killing zombies, which became a huge success at the university.

 

The team believes VR and AR are the next milestones in visualisations and interpretations. According to them, when the hardware edition of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) was announced, it felt like the right opportunity to explore more of the field, while also bridging gaps in the industry with their customer-centric product.

 

As undergraduate students, developing this technology was not an easy feat for them. A first of its kind, very few people had harnessed these tools before. But the team left no stone unturned, and approached YouTuber Matthew Hallberg, who runs a tutorial channel on topics like Apple ARkit, ARcore, machine learning (ML), and AR/VR, among others. The team also used various open-source material available to develop the tech.


Apart from AR and VR, the technology is built using image processing, i2c serial communication, and multiple programming languages to give it an edge.


Smart India Hackathon


The road ahead


Claiming that the system can benefit any organisation, industry, or service provider, the team hopes to become a household name in the industry when it comes to product planning and visualisation.


Speaking on their participation in the event, they said, 


“It was a wonderful opportunity for us to present the work and be recognised by industry experts as well as the Government of India. Moreover, spending time with other participants coming up with innovative ideas, which if given the right platform can transform the world, has been absolutely fantastic.” 


Expressing gratitude to the organisers, the group of young students said it will be a pleasure if they can give back to society and the country in any way. 



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Meet the winners of SOCH, the first India-Israel hackathon for young and budding entrepreneurs

Also Read

Driving marketing in the 21st century with VR and AR


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

‘Every roadblock or challenge is an opportunity to grow and learn’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

by Madanmohan Rao

DIYBlockchain wins $2.5M investment from Bitcoin Man Herbert R Sim

by Vishal Krishna

India's first polo startup; Do we need 10x engineers?

by Team YS

Cisco Group CIO on why simplification of operating model and collaboration with smaller players is key to being future-ready

by Sampath Putrevu

This Chennai-based startup combines healthcare and lifestyle needs to cater to senior citizens

by Vishal Krishna

[Techie Tuesday] The unlikely story of Gurteshwar Singh of Karix – a college dropout turned cloud telephony genius

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore