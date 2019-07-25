Mahindra Logistics deploys EVs for employee transportation

Tech Mahindra has partnered with Mahindra Logistics (MLL), a third-party logistics solution provider, for introducing and operating Electric Vehicles (EV) for employee transportation, the company said on Wednesday.





Mahindra Logistics will be deploying Mahindra E-Verito vehicles at Tech Mahindra's Hyderabad campus under its employee transportation fleet from July 24, it said in a press release.





MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani said,





"Sustainable mobility is the need of the hour. With environment and people at the core of our business, we at Tech Mahindra are committed to drive this shift to electric mobility."









"We are happy to partner with Mahindra Logistics to accomplish the collective vision of improved electric mobility that will help us shape a sustainable future. We look forward to adding more electric vehicles at our offices globally," he said.





As part of its Go-Green initiative, MLL's People Transport Solution (PTS) business aims at taking the tally of electric vehicles in its employee transportation fleet to 300, over the fiscal year 2020, the release said.





Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, the $1 billion private equity division of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group.





In an another development, ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it has partnered with SUN Mobility, an energy infrastructure and services provider, as part of its efforts to strengthen the electric vehicle ecosystem in India.





The government has also approved Rs 10,000 crore for Faster Adoption and Manufacture of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme on April 1.





Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman encouraged electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and adoption in India, during her maiden Budget speech. This includes a reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12 percent to five percent, exemption of customs duty as well as additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loan for purchasing EVs.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)







