MakeMyTrip partners with ASI for online bookings for 116 historical monuments

Deep Kalra - Founder, MakeMyTrip

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for online bookings for 116 historical monuments and sites across India.





The agreement entails listing and offering an online booking gateway to world heritage and well-known monuments under the protection of ASI including the Taj Mahal, Red fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Khajuraho Temple, Charminar, Golconda Fort, among others, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.





The partnership is a collaborative effort between the tourism stakeholders to effectively promote India's rich heritage tourism, it added.





"We are thrilled to partner with Archaeological Survey of India to help make it convenient for travellers and delight them with the ease of planning and booking their visit online to these heritage monuments," MakeMyTrip founder and Group CEO Deep Kalra said.





The partnership will provide e-ticket booking service to help travellers plan in advance and eliminate hassle of standing in long queues, saving time and effort by booking online through MakeMyTrip's platform, he added.



