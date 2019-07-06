Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Miss Malini, cityscapes of Kuala Lampur and flavours of crab quesadillas

If you loved following Perez Hilton on social media and reading his acerbic comments on celebrities in Hollywood, meet the cooler and kinder Indian equivalent in the form of Malini Agarwal, better known as Miss Malini. As the founder and creative director of her company, Miss Malini Entertainment, she is the entrepreneur who built her business from a couch on her laptop 10 years ago.





Today, she is also a TV host and an author. If you were to ask her about the most important steps to success, she would say, ‘To begin with, never get too comfortable at any time’. Read all this and more in an exclusive interaction with this Bollywood blogger, digital influencer and the country’s unrivalled gossip queen.









Malini Agarwal

Most of us read books for entertainment, but the fictional characters in these novels stay with us long after the book is over. Many of them also equip us with life lessons that can take us far.





So, whether it is Sherlock Holmes, Elizabeth Bennett, Atticus Finch, or Hermione Granger, fictional literary characters could give us a shot of motivation and ideas on how to get ahead.





Don’t miss our list of the best advice that we have gleaned from characters in our favourite books. What’s more, if you haven’t read these books, you could add them to your reading list for the beautiful monsoon months ahead.









Literary characters from famous books





If you’ve noticed the escalating number of bar and restaurants in Bengaluru now, you might have also noticed the vast variety of foods that they offer. Our food columnist takes us through a trip down memory lane as he recalls the best dishes he has ever enjoyed in bars, old and new.





From a divine bacon-wrapped sausage in a crusty baguette, topped with salsa, sour cream and sliced avocado to delicious crab quesadillas served with pickled jalapenos, he has many favourite dishes that he remembers fondly. But what is the ultimate test of whether a bar serves decent food? Read his column to find out that secret.









Bar-cum-restaurants are sprouting everywhere in Bengaluru





Located in Southeast Asia, just north of the equator, the exotic tropical islands of Malaysia contain some of the most beautiful beaches on the planet, verdant rainforests and exciting cities that blend the old with the new.





Let our travel writer take you down the cityscapes of Kuala Lumpur, the old-world charm of Dataran Merdeka, the breezy resort town of Genting Highlands and the mysterious paths that lead to the Batu Caves. And above all, find out how culture and modernity can meet so seamlessly in one exquisite country.









Malaysia





Planning a wedding in your family? Take some tips from an entrepreneur who is the founder of a luxury wedding company. He has plenty of ideas to offer on the kind of décor that is trendy in weddings.





According to him, brides and grooms today find inspiration for themes for their big day from their favourite movies or artefacts and objects that are important to them or locations that mean a lot to them.





Some couples like a bit of whimsy in their weddings and opt for quirky signage, pampas grass decorations and carnival-like vibes. Pick up some ideas from this list and make the next wedding in your family extraordinary and special.









Luxurious destination weddings are trendy nowadays





Is your idea of happiness warm sunlight on a mild winter morning in a lush green park? Are you crazy about tech and gadgets? Do you love Ayn Rand?









Yash Hisaria





If so, you would have a lot in common with Yash Hisaria, founder of St. D'vencé skincare line. In his responses to our Proust questionnaire, he talks about his loves, regrets, the qualities he loves most in people, his greatest achievements and much more. “Make the world a better place, one step at a time’ says Yash because only then can we lead profitable, productive lives.