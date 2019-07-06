EDITIONS
Lounge

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Miss Malini, cityscapes of Kuala Lampur and flavours of crab quesadillas

This week, don’t miss Malini Agarwal’s advice on how to build a brand, find out how literary characters in books can influence your life, and how to dress up your wedding venue in style

Asha Chowdary
6th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

If you loved following Perez Hilton on social media and reading his acerbic comments on celebrities in Hollywood, meet the cooler and kinder Indian equivalent in the form of Malini Agarwal, better known as Miss Malini. As the founder and creative director of her company, Miss Malini Entertainment, she is the entrepreneur who built her business from a couch on her laptop 10 years ago.


Today, she is also a TV host and an author. If you were to ask her about the most important steps to success, she would say, ‘To begin with, never get too comfortable at any time’. Read all this and more in an exclusive interaction with this Bollywood blogger, digital influencer and the country’s unrivalled gossip queen.



Malini Agarwal

Malini Agarwal

Most of us read books for entertainment, but the fictional characters in these novels stay with us long after the book is over. Many of them also equip us with life lessons that can take us far.


So, whether it is Sherlock Holmes, Elizabeth Bennett, Atticus Finch, or Hermione Granger, fictional literary characters could give us a shot of motivation and ideas on how to get ahead.


Don’t miss our list of the best advice that we have gleaned from characters in our favourite books. What’s more, if you haven’t read these books, you could add them to your reading list for the beautiful monsoon months ahead.



Literary heroes

Literary characters from famous books


If you’ve noticed the escalating number of bar and restaurants in Bengaluru now, you might have also noticed the vast variety of foods that they offer. Our food columnist takes us through a trip down memory lane as he recalls the best dishes he has ever enjoyed in bars, old and new.


From a divine bacon-wrapped sausage in a crusty baguette, topped with salsa, sour cream and sliced avocado to delicious crab quesadillas served with pickled jalapenos, he has many favourite dishes that he remembers fondly. But what is the ultimate test of whether a bar serves decent food? Read his column to find out that secret.



Bar

Bar-cum-restaurants are sprouting everywhere in Bengaluru


Located in Southeast Asia, just north of the equator, the exotic tropical islands of Malaysia contain some of the most beautiful beaches on the planet, verdant rainforests and exciting cities that blend the old with the new.


Let our travel writer take you down the cityscapes of Kuala Lumpur, the old-world charm of Dataran Merdeka, the breezy resort town of Genting Highlands and the mysterious paths that lead to the Batu Caves. And above all, find out how culture and modernity can meet so seamlessly in one exquisite country.



Malaysia

Malaysia


Planning a wedding in your family? Take some tips from an entrepreneur who is the founder of a luxury wedding company. He has plenty of ideas to offer on the kind of décor that is trendy in weddings.


According to him, brides and grooms today find inspiration for themes for their big day from their favourite movies or artefacts and objects that are important to them or locations that mean a lot to them.


Some couples like a bit of whimsy in their weddings and opt for quirky signage, pampas grass decorations and carnival-like vibes. Pick up some ideas from this list and make the next wedding in your family extraordinary and special.



Weddings

Luxurious destination weddings are trendy nowadays


Is your idea of happiness warm sunlight on a mild winter morning in a lush green park? Are you crazy about tech and gadgets? Do you love Ayn Rand?



Yash Hisaria

Yash Hisaria


If so, you would have a lot in common with Yash Hisaria, founder of St. D'vencé skincare line. In his responses to our Proust questionnaire, he talks about his loves, regrets, the qualities he loves most in people, his greatest achievements and much more. “Make the world a better place, one step at a time’ says Yash because only then can we lead profitable, productive lives.

1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Asha Chowdary
If the words of writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron who once said,"Writing is what I do... it is like breathing to me..." defined the goals of Ephron's life, it would be Asha's mantra too, as she lives to create word pictures of the people she meets. She believes that the best stories "must move the heart and feed the mind". When she is not working, she loves reading bestsellers, tracking fashion trends, and listening to music.

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

[Jobs roundup] Want to be a part of the exciting AI journey? Here are some startup openings

by Tenzin Norzom

Bootstrapped startup Nandoo aims to give a makeover to your millennial mind, body, and soul

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Hit or miss? Everything you want to know about Budget 2019 (and other top stories of the day)

by Team YS

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $342M, ecosystem gets new unicorn

by Debolina Biswas

Budget 2019: Government lays down the path for turning India into a $5T economy by 2024

by Thimmaya Poojary

Budget 2019: Reactions from Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavin Turakhia, Deep Kalra, and more

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru