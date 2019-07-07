EDITIONS
Miss Malini on how to build a brand; Exploring the cityscapes of Kuala Lumpur - your weekend fix

Team YS
7th Jul 2019
Who doesn't know Miss Malini - India's unrivalled gossip queen? Malini Agarwal, Founder and Creative Director of Miss Malini Entertainment, started her business from her couch on a laptop ten years ago.  Today, she is a TV host and an author. If you were to ask her about the most important steps to success, she would say, ‘To begin with, never get too comfortable at any time’. In an exclusive interaction, this Bollywood blogger and digital influencer tells us all about building a brand.


Malini Agarwal

Malini Agarwal


Malaysia Musings: look beyond the skyscrapers


Malaysia, in the month of May, is beautiful. The skies are blue with a few cotton candy clouds and little rain. If you want to experience Southeast Asia, don’t miss it. The country offers a multi-faceted experience – right from its captivating cityscapes, enchanting rainforests, beautiful beaches, island life and so much more…


Malaysia

Malaysia


Life lessons startup founders can learn from literary characters


Inspiration can be found anywhere. Be it Sherlock Holmes, Elizabeth Bennett, Atticus Finch, or Hermione Granger, fictional literary characters never fail to provide a daily dose of motivation and inspire us to get started on that to-do list. We a list of life lessons that every startup founder can learn from fictional literary characters.


Albus Dumbledore

Albus Dumbledore


Décor trends for Indian weddings this season


Whether a wedding is a big fat celebration or an intimate affair, it is now more personal than it used to be. Couples are looking at themes and customisations to make their wedding more true to themselves and their romantic journey. The inspiration of themes for their big day could come from their favourite movies, shows or memories.


weddings

Colourful weddings are becoming very trendy. Source: Shutterstock


A new trend on the block: "Bar & Restaurant"


While there are many aspirants to the “Bar and Restaurant” category, very few can pull it off with the style and panache of Dewar’s Bar, which sadly downed shutters in 2017. Most Indians prefer to do their drinking at home because most bars are seriously overpriced. But then, bar owners started a new trend - food.


Bar

Bar-cum-restaurants are sprouting everywhere in Bengaluru


Proust with Yash Hisaria, founder, St. D’vencé skincare


Yash Hisaria is the founder of India’s next-generation skincare consumer brand St. D’vencé. He’s on a mission to make high-quality clean skincare products at affordable prices and believes that luxury is not just for the extraordinary, but for everybody. Here are his responses to our Proust questionnaire.


Yash Hisaria

Yash Hisaria

