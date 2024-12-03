Amazon Smbhav 2024: A mega summit for entrepreneurs, innovators and SMBs

Amazon India’s flagship summit, Amazon Smbhav 2024, is back with its fifth edition, bringing together the best minds to celebrate India’s small and medium businesses (SMBs). Scheduled for December 9-10, 2024, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, this marquee event promises two action-packed days of insights, inspiration, and innovation.

With the theme “Naye India ki Nayi Raftaar,” Smbhav 2024 aligns with the government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047. The event showcases the critical role of SMBs in accelerating India’s journey toward a digitally empowered, self-reliant economy. The summit will delve into digitisation, exports, innovation, and sustainability as the cornerstones of SMB success.

Two days of innovation, learning, and inspiration

The summit kicks off with Learning Day on December 9, in collaboration with IIM Calcutta and Startup India. You can attend expert-led sessions designed to provide startups with hands-on learning experiences on topics ranging across market dynamics, AI tools, and strategies to thrive in the digital age and get exclusive certificates from IIM Calcutta. Meanwhile, the Smbhav Pavilion will feature 20+ immersive exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies to inspire and educate participants.

The main summit on December 10 promises a stellar lineup of speakers and events. Attendees will hear from Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India among; Amit Agarwal, SVP – Emerging Markets at Amazon India; Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics; Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAT; Kara Hurst, VP, WW Sustainability; Vivek S, VP, Amazon – Emerging Markets, Seller Experience and Global Trade; SK Rajeev Rastogi, VP, Amazon - International Machine Learning; Varun Mayya, Entrepreneur, Content Creator, Founder and CEO Scenes; Kanwaljit Singh, Founder and Managing Partner, Fireside Ventures; The day also includes live demos of Amazon’s latest innovations, exclusive masterclasses, and leadership sessions featuring Indian sports legends whose experiences transcend the playing field.

Leading up to the event, Amazon partnered with Startup India, National Innovation Foundation, NIFientreC, and AICTE to launch the Smbhav Hackathon 2024. This nationwide competition encouraged innovators to propose AI-powered solutions that address SMB challenges and unlock growth opportunities. Explore this and other AI-driven tools, new innovations for seller success, and real-world SMB achievements at the Smbhav Pavilion, through 50+ interactive booths. The Seller Café will serve as a hub for Amazon sellers to engage with experts, share experiences, and gain tailored guidance.

Recognizing excellence with the Smbhav Awards

The Smbhav Awards will honour trailblazing SMBs excelling in innovation, sustainability, and global impact. These awards spotlight the contributions of entrepreneurs shaping a self-reliant India and highlight how technology and sustainable practices can drive long-term success.

Embrace the future of innovation

Amazon Smbhav 2024 is a must-attend event for SMBs looking to thrive in the digital era. With its focus on AI, sustainable growth, and global trade, the event provides a platform to network, learn, and discover transformative strategies for the future.

Seats are limited, so register now to secure your place at this landmark summit.

To be part of India’s digital transformation journey at Amazon Smbhav 2024,