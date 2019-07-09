EDITIONS
FinTech

Payments industry body warns scrapping MDR will kill them

The move is contrary to various studies, including the Reserve Bank's vision document released not so long ago, the Payments Council of India said in a statement on Monday.

Press Trust of India
9th Jul 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The budget proposal to remove the merchant discount rate (MDR) will lead to the "collapse" of the payments acquiring industry, a lobby group has warned.


The move is contrary to various studies, including the Reserve Bank of India's vision document released not so long ago, the Payments Council of India said in a statement on Monday.


Currently, there is a provision to get a merchant discount rate of up to two percent on every digital transaction, which helps the intermediaries recover the cost of setting up the infrastructure.


The body's emeritus chairman Naveen Surya said only 10 percent of Indians currently use digital payments, and the move comes at a time when there is a need for more players to enter the segment and invest so that this service is widened.


"The announcement of the industry bearing the MDR will lead to the whole digital payments industry without any business and revenue model," he warned.


"With banks being asked to bear the burden of zero MDR, their acquiring business profitability will be impacted.


RBI, card transactions, online payments

Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

Budget 2019: Finance Minister gives a big boost to digital payments, scraps charges


Further, it is likely that banks in turn will try to recover some of this from their fintech partners, thus negatively impacting all the ecosystem players who are key to drive the much-needed growth of the acceptance/acquiring ecosystem," Worldline chief executive for South Asia and Middle East Deepak Chandnani said.


Hitachi Payments India Vice-Chairman Loney Antony, who also co-chairs the PCI, warned the move can further bring down the usage of digital payment alternatives to single-digits again from 12 percent now. It had touched a high of 14 percent soon after the note-ban and has since then been coming down.


Infibeam Avenues' Vishwas Patel, who also chairs PCI, said the MDR in the country is the lowest in the world and asked the government to simplify taxation side which is the biggest hindrance for traders from adopting digital payments.


"MDR, if not charged to the customers and merchants, should be borne by the government," the PCI statement said.


It also said there are a few positives in the budget like compulsory usage of various digital payment options by all merchants above Rs 50 crore turnover and penalty mechanism in case of not using it.


Also Read

Total UPI transactions rise to 754.5M in June, value transacted on the network falls


5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

UpClose conversation with Prakash Sangam, CEO, RedBus on international expansion

an hour ago
play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019

Latest Stories

Former Apple India head launches social commerce startup Sofyx

by Tenzin Norzom

TVS Capital announces second close of its Fund III with additional commitments of Rs 1,100 Cr

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Hyperlocal delivery startup Milkbasket acquires Bengaluru-based PSR Supply Chain

by Sampath Putrevu

Walmart Labs acquihires Indian startups FloCare and BigTrade

by Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Neo-banking fintech startup, NiYO raises $35M in Series B led by Horizons Ventures, Tencent

by Tarush Bhalla

A91 Partners closes maiden fund at $351M

by Thimmaya Poojary

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur