EDITIONS
Education

Paytm announces expansion in education space, wants to offer test preparation content, academic loans and more

Paytm is looking to offer a gamut of education related services, from fee payment, application forms, career counselling to providing education insurance, loans and helping with job applications.

Tarush Bhalla
9th Jul 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Indian digital payments giant Paytm on Tuesday said that it is looking to significantly expand the education services category on its platform.


At present, the company claims to be working with private and government educational institutions to offer admission forms, exam results, applications for government jobs, coaching, test preparations, scholarships, study abroad, skill development, certification programmes, and convenience to buy uniforms, books and stationery on its platform.


students


Also Read

Paytm clarifies claims, says it will not levy transaction fee to customers

Later this year, the company will also offer financial services like educational insurance, loans and co-branded smart cards to students.


With ambitions to operate across categories of payments, commerce, financial and academic services for the education space, the company says it will do this through a mix of partnerships and in-house teams. 


Through this expansion, Paytm is also targeting to on-board 3.5 crore users across 20,000 private schools, 1,000 higher educational institutes and 1,000 coaching institutes while achieving higher GMV with its large bouquet of services.


It has already started partnering with thousands of private and government institutions to bolster this category.


Speaking on the expansion plans, Vineet Kaul, Senior Vice President, Paytm said,


“We want to enable the student and parent community at every step. Right from providing details on 25,000 colleges, schools, courses and exams, our bouquet of services will include – payments (in-app and in educational centres), commerce (coaching, scholarships, test preparation, admission forms etc.) and financial services (student insurance, educational loans (easy EMI and banking).”


At present, Paytm already offers fee payment services at more than 10,000 educational institutions across the country. In FY20, it plans to cross Rs 20,000 crore GMV through the education business alone


The payments behemoth has already entered into a partnership with prestigious institutions like Railway Recruitment Board, Maharashtra Public Service Commission, National Testing Agency, Indian Navy, Amity, VIT, Manipal, AKTU, Army Public Schools, Delhi Public Schools, Delhi University, IITs, IIMs, NITs, Aligarh Muslim University, AIMA, ICAI, Narayana Group, Career Launcher, Made Easy, Career360, and several others.


Also Read

Paytm Mall claims to reduce monthly spends to Rs 40 Cr, targets EBITDA breakeven by FY 2022



4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Social audio platform Headfone raises $750K led by Fosun RZ Capital

by Sujata Sangwan

Differential Voting Rights may actually reinforce an old evil of the startup ecosystem

by Hari Tn

The future of TikTok in India; The journey of Baxi Fresh

by Team YS

[UpClose] CEO Prakash Sangam reveals redBus 3.0 is all about international expansion

by Athira Nair

This Gurugram-based startup lets you discuss and publish books in real-time

by Rashi Varshney

[Techie Tuesday] Sanjeev Barnwal of Facebook-backed Meesho has one advice for coders: ‘get out and meet the customer’

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur