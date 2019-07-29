EDITIONS
Brand Spotlight
Salesforce
Startup

How Salesforce helped Simplilearn drive high engagement for its learners through the Service Cloud solution

Jerlin Justus
29th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Simplilearn aims to transform people's careers through engaging outcome-led training in the digital skills domain, in the form of self-paced e-learning modules, mentor-led classes, and hands-on learning. The company's end objective is to drive high engagement in terms of training with scale and technological applicability. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn says, “Simplilearn's foundation is built on technology enablement, to scale and provide a consistent and high-quality experience.”


Started in 2010, the company has gone from being an offline training provider to being a digital-only provider. Simplilearn was growing at a rapid pace, and needed a consultative approach to get better learning outcomes for the customer. They wanted to give their users the right level of engagement and complexity resolution, based on where the latter were in their journey on the platform. They also wanted to ensure 24/7 support, so that when learners had a query, Simplilearn could go beyond just solving the query and helping the learners scale.


The only way to solve these concerns was to get standardised tools and capabilities on board.


That’s why they opted for Salesforce, the world's #1 customer relationship management solution, which offers all departments a single, unified view of every customer through an integrated CRM platform. "We wanted to work with consultants who had the right expertise to help us scale and get better. Salesforce met all the criteria and was a natural fit," says Anand.


When Simplilearn started the journey with Salesforce, they had several offices and call centres and were using different platforms for each call centre. Deepak Pargaonkar - VP Solution Engineering, Salesforce India says, “After they deployed Salesforce’s Service Cloud solution which gave them a single data platform and the ability to capture multiple channel interactions, conversations between agents from the call centres and the ops team became more seamless.”


Simplilearn has had a positive experience with Salesforce so far, which has scaled up their revenue capability per salesperson and made the process more efficient. Their solutions are now more nuanced and custom-tailored to better understand the needs of customers. "Simplilearn is a true Trailblazer with a solid platform for future growth transforming the education industry, focused on delivering value-added customer-centric work,” says Deepak.


Watch Simplilearn’s journey with Salesforce solutions here:



2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Jerlin Justus
Jerlin loves all things chocolate. Sticky notes, to-do lists, and reminders are her greatest confidantes and she has a song for every situation. She believes there is nothing worse than holding on to an untold story, and when words fail, music always speaks.

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

WATCH: How Flytta is proving to be a one-stop solution for all your relocation needs

by Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Sales enablement platform MindTickle raises $40M in Series C led by Norwest Venture Partners

by Sujata Sangwan

Byju Raveendran newest billionaire of Indian startup ecosystem

by Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Mortgage-tech company Easy Home Finance raises undisclosed amount from Harbourfront Capital

by Tenzin Norzom

Bigbasket to deliver all orders in 2 hours in Tier I cities by September

by Athira Nair

India continues NASA legacy 50 years after Apollo 11 mission; Chandrayaan 2 carries micro laser reflector to the Moon

by Krishna Reddy

Partner Events

Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

Startups – The Next Wave of Indian Economy

Chennai
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi