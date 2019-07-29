How Salesforce helped Simplilearn drive high engagement for its learners through the Service Cloud solution

Simplilearn aims to transform people's careers through engaging outcome-led training in the digital skills domain, in the form of self-paced e-learning modules, mentor-led classes, and hands-on learning. The company's end objective is to drive high engagement in terms of training with scale and technological applicability. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn says, “Simplilearn's foundation is built on technology enablement, to scale and provide a consistent and high-quality experience.”





Started in 2010, the company has gone from being an offline training provider to being a digital-only provider. Simplilearn was growing at a rapid pace, and needed a consultative approach to get better learning outcomes for the customer. They wanted to give their users the right level of engagement and complexity resolution, based on where the latter were in their journey on the platform. They also wanted to ensure 24/7 support, so that when learners had a query, Simplilearn could go beyond just solving the query and helping the learners scale.





The only way to solve these concerns was to get standardised tools and capabilities on board.





That’s why they opted for Salesforce, the world's #1 customer relationship management solution, which offers all departments a single, unified view of every customer through an integrated CRM platform. "We wanted to work with consultants who had the right expertise to help us scale and get better. Salesforce met all the criteria and was a natural fit," says Anand.





When Simplilearn started the journey with Salesforce, they had several offices and call centres and were using different platforms for each call centre. Deepak Pargaonkar - VP Solution Engineering, Salesforce India says, “After they deployed Salesforce’s Service Cloud solution which gave them a single data platform and the ability to capture multiple channel interactions, conversations between agents from the call centres and the ops team became more seamless.”





Simplilearn has had a positive experience with Salesforce so far, which has scaled up their revenue capability per salesperson and made the process more efficient. Their solutions are now more nuanced and custom-tailored to better understand the needs of customers. "Simplilearn is a true Trailblazer with a solid platform for future growth transforming the education industry, focused on delivering value-added customer-centric work,” says Deepak.





Watch Simplilearn’s journey with Salesforce solutions here:







