EDITIONS
Startup

Scripbox eyes 10x growth in next five years with AUM of Rs 11,000 Cr

The online investment platform has introduced newer range of services to build stronger relationship with its customers.

Thimmaya Poojary
3rd Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Scripbox, the Bengaluru-based online investment platform, with a focus on mutual funds, is targeting an assets under management (AUM) of Rs 11,000 crore in the next five years, which would be a 10x growth.


Founded in 2012, the startup currently has AUM of around Rs 1,100 crore, which has been doubling every year for the company. The aggressive growth target set by Scripbox is based on new services, which it has introduced on its platform.


Scripbox founder Sanjiv

Scripbox founder Sanjiv Singhal

Also Read

Within a year of launch, Paytm Money offers mutual fund schemes from all 40 AMCs in India


Scripbox has also created practical training tools on its platform for the consumers who can make their financial plans based on their targets like achieving the first crore corpus, emergency fund, retirement planning, children’s higher education, etc.


The starup claims the financial solutions are available within the shortest period of time due to their algorithmic model, making it fairly unbiased.


“We’ve helped people get started with a simple, jargon-free approach to investing, and now we are taking them to the next level with a more structured investing approach. We have created ready-to-use financial plans for key needs, which consumers can personalise for themselves. Our new approach takes full advantage of the trust we enjoy with investors, deep insights into how people invest, our personal finance expertise and our design and technology capabilities,” said Sanjiv Singhal, Founder of Scripbox.


According to the startup, the last few years have seen the Indian market mature both from regulatory as well consumer awareness perspectives. An increasing number of consumers today realise that mutual funds are an important building block in achieving their financial goals. Thus, a goal-oriented approach is the logical next step in helping Indians achieve financial well-being.


Today, Scripbox has consumers across 1,250 plus cities and towns in India, 70 percent of whom are first time investors, and 28 percent are women. It expects all existing customers to adopt the goal-oriented offerings by the end of the year.


Sanjiv said, “Our philosophy has always been to help people invest in the right way and these financial planning tools will help personalise for the consumers very easily.”


Also Read

Personal finance: what changed in the last five years


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

10 hours ago
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Four entities yet to comply with RBI's data localisation norms: Ravi Shankar Prasad

by Press Trust of India

Former UST Global CEO Sajan Pillai to launch $75M venture fund for startups

by Press Trust of India

25 central, state government websites hacked till May this year: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

by Press Trust of India

Delhi HC asks PayPal to stop operations in India

by Team YS

Indian entities supplying US technologies to Huawei may face penal action: Ravi Shankar Prasad

by Press Trust of India

Sydney-based software developer Altassian opens office in Bengaluru

by Apurva P

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 05 2019

Venture Accelerator Program

New Delhi
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi