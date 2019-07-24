EDITIONS
Healthcare

[Funding alert] IP Ventures invests in Leben Care, an AI startup fighting avoidable blindness

Leben Care, with its flagship AI Platform Netra.AI, will be using the funds to fight avoidable blindness by strengthening its product, sales, and marketing teams.

Sutrishna Ghosh
24th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Singapore-based retinal diagnostic startup Leben Care has raised funds in an angel round that saw participation from IP Ventures, a sub-initiative of CXO Genie. While the amount remains undisclosed, the startup announced that it will be utilising the funds to fight avoidable blindness by strengthening its product, sales, and marketing teams.


Funding
Also Read

[Funding alert] Digital financing startup Drip Capital raises $25M in Series B funding from Acc...


An artificial intelligence-based healthtech startup, Leben Care focuses on improving the quality of diagnosis across the areas of life sciences.


It’s flagship AI platform Netra.AI uses cutting-edge algorithms with a four-step deep convolutional neural network (DCNN) to enable automated analysis of retina image. This retinal image analysis could be used by technicians, nurses, and optometrists to conduct basic screening with minimal specialist intervention and deliver real-time reports.


“In our country and even worldwide, there is a huge supply deficit when it comes to screening and diagnostic ophthalmology services,” said Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of IP Ventures, commenting on their latest investment in the AI-based retinal diagnostic startup. “Leben Care has a competent team and some great strategic partnerships. We are very excited to partner with them.”


Globally, around 700 million people are at a risk of suffering retinal damage, according to Leben Care’s official release. As compared to this, there are only 200 thousand ophthalmologists and 35 thousand retina experts worldwide, leading to an obvious supply gap. Leben Care aims to plug this very gap with its scalable technology.


“We are on a mission to fight avoidable blindness using AI and hope to make this technology available to millions who struggle to get access to basic screening. Our platform Netra.ai is intended to be the go to place for all ophthalmology-related AI solutions,” said Leben Care Co-founder Nitin Srivastava, adding how the team of industry experts at IP Ventures is going to be of tremendous value at this phase for the company.


“Even the conversations during the entire due diligence process have helped us tremendously in shaping our approach,” Srivastava added.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Sachin Bansal invests Rs 50Cr in digital lending startup Kissht


   


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019

Latest Stories

Delhi HC asks Centre to examine whether to restrain Google from uploading Indian maps

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Indonesia-based Raena raises $1.8 million to build an influencer commerce platform

by Tenzin Norzom

CarDekho plans to expand the footprint to Southeast Asia, operates in Indonesia under the brand name OTO

by Press Trust of India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to invest half-a-billion dollars in India

by Thimmaya Poojary

Facebook fined $5B by the US govt for violating consumer privacy

by Thimmaya Poojary

WhatsApp partners with ISPP for privacy-centric workshops for future policy makers

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

SHORT FILM EVENT

Gujarat
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi