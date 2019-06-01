EDITIONS
Login
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.
App
After Apple, Google bans apps facilitating the sale of marijuana on Play Store
by Sutrishna Ghosh
Share on
31st May 2019
· 2 min read
FoodTech
WATCH: Dineout’s 8-year journey from table reservation to becoming the largest restaurant payments platform
by Sutrishna Ghosh
Share on
30th May 2019
· 5 min read
Travel
On the go: From Amsterdam and Berlin to Ho Chi Minh City, this travel startup will take you on work holidays
by Sutrishna Ghosh
Share on
25th May 2019
· 6 min read
Pop Culture
No more Game of Thrones? 5 shows to fill the dragon-shaped hole in your hearts
by Sutrishna Ghosh
Share on
25th May 2019
· 5 min read
Tech
Breaking up Facebook won’t solve issues: Mark Zuckerberg responds amid growing backlash
by Sutrishna Ghosh
Share on
24th May 2019
· 2 min read
Tech
'What a time to be alive': Stunning images from Elon Musk's Starlink satellite launch flood Twitter
by Sutrishna Ghosh
Share on
24th May 2019
· 2 min read
More Stories