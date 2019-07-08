EDITIONS
[Funding alert] EdTech startup Board Infinity raises Rs 2.2 Cr from multiple angel investors

Founded in 2017 by Abhay Gupta and Sumesh Nair, Board Infinity will use the funds in improving the technology platform and expand its current learner base in Tier II and III cities.

Sujata Sangwan
8th Jul 2019
Edtech startup Board Infinity has raised Rs 2.2 crore in an angel round from a clutch of angel investors. The Mumbai-based startup said it will use the funds in improving the technology platform and expand its current learner base in Tier II and III cities.  


Prominent angel investors who participated in the round include Ambarish Raghuvanshi, Ex-CFO of Infoedge, Maheshwer Peri, Founder of Careers360, Vishal Soni & Ritu Soni, Founders of a Health & Wellness startup,  Manish Gupta, Founder of edtech accelerator UINCEPT, Nirmal Singh, MD of Atraxn Ventures and Founder of Wheebox, Sridhar Rallabandi, Ex-President of Axis Bank, Angel Network Middle East and other individual investors from organisations like Bain & Co, DBS, Tata group, Expedia, Microsoft, Flipkart, Xiaomi, GE, etc. 


Board Infinity

L:R - Abhay Gupta & Sumesh Nair, Co-founders of Board Infinity

Sumesh Nair, Co-founder, Board Infinity said,

 

“We have disrupted learning engagement with more than 90 percent of customers completing our courses compared to typical averages of 10 percent in self paced video courses. Our platform has scaled to more than 700 experts in the last two years impacting over 100,000 learners and jobseekers."

 

Founded in 2017 by Abhay Gupta and Sumesh Nair, Board Infinity provides short skilling courses delivered by industry experts in live classes format across emerging technologies and management roles. 


“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is disrupting almost every industry, resulting in increased demand for new skills. We are solving this demand  problem by building relevant supply in a very unique scalable way,” added Sumesh.

 

Earlier this month, education financing startup Propelld also received Rs 15 crore from Stellaris Venture Partners and India Quotient.  Existing investor India Angel Network Fund (IAN Fund) also participated in the round.


According to a Future of Jobs Report 2018 released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) last year, about 54 percent of employees across the world would need significant re- and upskilling by 2022.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Sujata Sangwan



