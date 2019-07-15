EDITIONS
Investor

Unicorn India Ventures unveils second equity fund, to focus on B2B startups

The Rs 400-crore fund will focus on "tech-heavy sectors" like AI, robotics, IOT, 3D cybersecurity, fintech as well as SaaS, gaming, and digital content.

Sohini Mitter
15th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Mumbai-based Unicorn India Ventures (UIV) on Monday announced a Rs 400 crore tech-focused fund to back B2B companies in the pre-Series A and Series A stage. UIV will be raising capital from institutional and large family offices in India as well as other markets for the second equity fund. It has already received commitments amounting to Rs 50 crore.


The fund will focus on "tech heavy sectors" like AI, robotics, IOT, 3D cyber security, fintech as well as SaaS, gaming and digital content. Its first close is expected at Rs 150 crore by the end of the year.


UIV, which Anil Joshi co-founded with Bhaskar Majumdar, has invested in 20 early-stage startups so far. These include Open Bank, Boxx.ai, Clootrack, VanityCube, Sequretek, Pharmarack, GrabonRent, Inntot, Genrobotic, SectorQube, Perfit, NeuroEquilibrium, SmartCoin, and OpenApp.


(In June, Open Bank secured a $30 million funding led by Tiger Global.)


Funding


Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said in a statement,


“We launched our first fund in 2015 and since then invested in a variety of startups ranging from consumer internet to on demand to media tech. Around late 2017, we actively started scouting for investment opportunities in more tech heavy sectors... Today, our portfolio from the first fund is one of the best performing in the industry and we hope to continue our track record.”


This is Unicorn Ventures' third global fund. Its portfolio also includes a UK-India cross border fund with UK-based early stage VC AscensionVentures.


Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said,


“Having a cross border fund helped us in getting insights from mature economies. That is how when Open Bank came to us, we were aware of the emerging business model and were ready to invest. This gives us a boost and a belief that we have a knack to spot a potential winner in the early days."


UIV's investment mantra is to put in Rs 3-5 crore at the early stage in high growth startups, and go up to Rs 10-30 crore in the Series A and Series B rounds.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Also Read

Unicorn India Ventures backs 3 Kerala-based startups, partners with KSUM to promote entrepreneu...

Also Read

'Access Control as a Service' venture Open App raises $550K from Axilor Ventures and Kumar Vemb...


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

Aditya Birla Fashion snaps up ethnic wear brand Finesse for Rs 60 Cr

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 200 Cr in Piramal Enterprises' debt

by Thimmaya Poojary

MakeMyTrip partners with ASI for online bookings for 116 historical monuments

by Press Trust of India

10x engineers: do startups really need them? Twitter has more nays than yays

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Online automobile marketplace Droom launches IoT-enabled Eco Lab

by Tenzin Norzom

[Funding alert] Amazon invests Rs 51 Cr in Bengaluru-based Quess Corp for 0.51 pc stake

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore