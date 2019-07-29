EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] Wealth management platform StashAway raises $12M in Series B led by Eight Roads Ventures

Singapore-based StashAway will use the funds to accelerate product development, support market expansion throughout the APAC region, and double down on financial education content development and distribution.

Sujata Sangwan
29th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

StashAway, a Singapore-based robo-advisor for retail and accredited investors, has completed a $12 million Series B round led by Eight Roads Ventures, the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International


Eight Roads, which has invested $6 billion since 2008 in India and Southeast Asia, has backed Indian startups such as BankBazaar, Chai Point, Whatfix, Cipla Health, Eywa, Icertis, Laurus Labs, Manthan Systems, Netmagic (NTT), Shadowfax and Northern Arc Capital among others. 


Raj Dugar, Managing Partner Asia at Eight Roads Ventures, said, 


“The disjointed Southeast Asian wealth management landscape offers great potential to low-cost digital investment managers. StashAway is a regional pioneer in this sector, and we are impressed by the management team’s vision and execution. Their transparent pricing, robust investment methodology, and ease of use make for a compelling customer proposition.” 


Wealth Management
Also Read

Within 4 weeks of seed round, B2B hyperlocal delivery startup gobbles $8.5M Series A from Eight...


As part of the deal, Raj Dugar will join the company’s Board of Directors. 


The existing investor Asia Capital & Advisors, the private equity firm led by Francis Rozario and Aaron Rozario, also participated in the round. It previously invested in StashAway’s pre-Series A and Series A funding rounds. The latest round brings StashAway’s total funds raised to date to $20.4 million


Speaking about the investment, Michele Ferrario, Co-founder and CEO of StashAway, said, 


“The financial backing from Eight Roads Ventures, one of the earliest investors in Alibaba, alongside the continued support of Asia Capital & Advisors, will accelerate investment product development for our clients in Singapore and Malaysia, while also supporting market expansion throughout the APAC region, and doubling down on financial education content development and distribution.” 


Founded in 2016 by former ZALORA Group CEO Michele Ferrario, former MD and Global Head of Derivatives Strategy at Nomura, Freddy Lim (CIO), and serial tech entrepreneur, Nino Ulsamer (CTO), StashAway is a digital wealth management platform that delivers automated, personalised portfolio management to each client’s individual portfolios. Its risk-management investment strategy, ERAA® (Economic Regime-based Asset Allocation), is designed to maximise clients’ long-term returns while keeping each individual customer’s specific risk exposure constant through changing economic cycles. 


Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the company also introduced its own financial education programming, StashAway Academy, for investing beginners, experts, and everyone in between. 


It also entered its second country, Malaysia, in 2018. With a team of 40 employees, StashAway claims users across 125 nationalities and spread across 77 countries have opened an account and used the platform since launching services in Singapore in mid-2017. 


Also Read

Tea retail chain Chai Point snaps up $10M funding from Eight Roads Ventures, DSGCP, and others



2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

Bigbasket to deliver all orders in 2 hours in Tier I cities by September

by Athira Nair

India continues NASA legacy 50 years after Apollo 11 mission; Chandrayaan 2 carries micro laser reflector to the Moon

by Krishna Reddy

[Funding alert] BigBasket raises Rs 100 Cr venture debt financing from Trifecta Capital

by Sujata Sangwan

Affle India IPO opens for subscription: all you need to know

by Ramarko Sengupta

Cisco joins hands with Google to roll out high-speed public WiFi

by Sampath Putrevu

How SEBI’s proposed guidelines and DVRs can translate into hyper-growth for tech startups

by Geetika Dayal

Partner Events

Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

Startups – The Next Wave of Indian Economy

Chennai
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi