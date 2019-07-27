YS exclusive with WhatsApp Global Head; Cred raises $4M from Sequoia

Who doesn't know WhatsApp? Over the past few years, the private messaging app has become India’s preferred mode of communication. And guess what? India is also WhatsApp’s ‘most important’ market and a huge part of the future for the company, according to WhatsApp Global Head Will Cathcart.





In his first media interaction since taking over this strategic position, WhatsApp Global Head Will Cathcart talks to YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma about the company's focus on India, its strategy around payments, and more.





WhatsApp Global Head Will Cathcart









Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment startup Cred raised Rs 27.55 Crore ($4 million) from Sequoia Capital India. This was after finalising a $120 million fresh round from existing and new investors. The startup will use the freshly raised capital to accelerate its growth, expansion, marketing, and general corporate activities.





Cred founder Kunal Shah









The launch of the new account aggregator (AA) platform by Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani in Mumbai that promises to give users full control over how their data will be used is being hailed as a step in the right direction to bring about financial inclusion in India. Madhabi Puri Buch says she was a fan because it would democratise data and humanise transactions.





Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo courtesy: 'Business Standard')









Dr Pawan’s journey is an example of what it means to never give up, and to follow your dreams. From being born in a small village in Haryana with limited opportunity, to establishing himself with three veterinary clinics in the country, his struggle, determination, grit, and perseverance is something we can all seek inspiration from.





Dr. Pawan Kumar at TEDx Vydehi School









On Kargil Diwas, we look back with pride at the men and women in uniform who unflinchingly served their country during this difficult period. Major Vandana Sharma served the Indian Army for a decade, playing an important backend role in the Indian Army during the Kargil war in 1999. Today, Vandana is helping entrepreneurs succeed with StartupPeopleConsulting.





Major Vandana Sharma









Online shoe startup Rapawalk is bringing the world to Indian men’s feet. In a conversation with YourStory, Co-founders and IIM alumni Kashif Mohammad and Aravind Madireddy reveal why they launched a range of handcrafted, Italian leather shoes, and the path they want to traverse now.





Kashif Mohammad and Aravind Madireddy, alumni of IIM-Ahmedabad’s 2014 batch, started online shoe startup Rapawalk. to give Indian men a taste of Savile Row.









With the abundance of video-streaming services — and some more on the way — we’re spoilt for choice. Enter JustWatch, an app that acts as a search engine for streaming content by 37 services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Hulu, YouTube, and others. It also lets you compare best deals if you’re renting or purchasing titles.













What if you could have an all-you-can-eat experience at any restaurant? Well, fret not because Zomato Infinity Dining is here. The Gurugram-based food delivery startup announced its new customer loyalty programme called ‘Infinity Dining’ at select restaurants where customers will be charged per person and can eat and drink all they want from the menu.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



