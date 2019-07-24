EDITIONS
Tech

WhatsApp global head to visit India this week; to meet IT Min, RBI officials

Cathcart's visit comes at a time when WhatsApp has been under intense pressure from the government to devise ways to identify message originators to trace the origin of fake messages circulated on its platform.

Press Trust of India
24th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

WhatsApp Global Head Will Cathcart will visit India this week and is expected to meet officials from the information technology ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) apart from other stakeholders.


This will be Cathcart's first visit to India after taking over the role in March this year. India is among the biggest markets for WhatsApp with over 200 million users.


According to sources, Cathcart will meet partners and key stakeholders during his visit. He is expected to meet officials from the IT ministry and the RBI as well during his visit in Delhi and Mumbai.


WhatsApp

(Source: Shutterstock)

Cathcart, who previously worked with Facebook and took over the role at WhatsApp from Chris Daniels, is scheduled to be present at an event around technology enabling digital inclusion with Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant on July 25.


When contacted, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, "While in India, Cathcart will be meeting with leaders to discuss WhatsApp's support for Digital India and how WhatsApp helps entrepreneurs and small businesses drive economic growth."


Cathcart's visit comes at a time when WhatsApp has been under intense pressure from the government to devise ways to identify message originators to trace the origin of fake messages circulated on its platform.


Last year, fake news circulated on WhatsApp incited mob fury, leading to the lynching of over a dozen people across India.


Also, the Facebook-owned company has been testing its payments offering in India since last year with about a million users. The service, which would compete against the likes of Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay, is yet to be rolled out nationally. The company is looking rolling out payments service in other markets as well.


WhatsApp's ambitious payment services' blueprint in India has been caught in a bind over concerns around authentication and its data storage practices. In the past, its home grown rivals have alleged that WhatsApp's payment platform has security risks for consumers and is not in compliance with the guidelines.


In October last year, WhatsApp had said it has developed a system to store payments-related data in India as part of compliance with the RBI's policy on storing such data locally.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

These are WhatsApp's most anticipated features in 2019


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

US announces antitrust review of Big Tech firms

by Press Trust of India

Innovative startups poised to get a boost with the National Health Stack, and ECR plans

by Dr.Ramesh Byrapaneni

WATCH: Fintech startup Money View is targeting a new generation of loan seekers to scale its business

by Vishal Krishna

WATCH: From living on Rs 100 a day to closing in on Rs 100 Cr revenue in 7 years, the HealthifyMe growth story

by Athira Nair

Swiggy to go beyond just food deliveries; Snapdeal generates investor interest, raises funds

by Team YS

Meet the Mavericks: Rejected by 100 banks, Razorpay Co-founder Harshil Mathur’s story is one of perseverance and speed

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi