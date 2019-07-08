EDITIONS
These are WhatsApp's most anticipated features in 2019

WhatsApp introduces features such as limiting frequent forwards, Touch ID and Face ID to add more layers of security for both Android as well as iOS users.

Asmaa Ansary
8th Jul 2019
WhatsApp


One of the most popular messaging apps in the world, WhatsApp has over a billion users worldwide. This year, the Facebook-owned app has come with a slew of updates to improve its efficiency.


Here are some of the most anticipated features of WhatsApp in 2019.


1. Touch ID and Face ID


This security feature will prevent any third-party from reading your messages. It can be enabled in your privacy settings to use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock the app.


2. Limiting frequent forwards


Forwarded messages, often containing unverified information, plagues a lot of users on WhatsApp. In fact, fake news is one of the biggest issues faced by WhatsApp users in India. According to LiveMint, users will now be able to see how many times a message has been forwarded.


WhatsApp has actually introduced a limit of 'five' when it comes to forwarding a message. Messages forwarded up to four times are considered ‘frequently forwarded’.


3. Ranking of contacts


Users will be able to keep their favourite contacts at the top of the list with the help of this feature. Based on the level of interaction, WhatsApp will organise your contacts for easier access.


4. Dark Mode


A much-awaited update, the dark mode is a battery saving feature. It has been under development for a few months now, and users have been waiting for WhatsApp to introduce it.


5. Hide Status


Users can now customise viewership of their status by choosing who can see their status by tapping the ‘hide’ button above the Muted Update Section, reports LiveMint.


6. Share WhatsApp status on other platforms


Now you can share your WhatsApp status on Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, and Google Photos

without linking the accounts.


However, this feature is not automatic and you will have to actively share the post on each platform to avoid security breaches.


7. Privacy Settings for Groups


Another much-awaited feature - this new privacy setting and invite system will help users have more control. Users will be invited to the groups and they can choose to approve or decline within three days. This way, they will have more control over the group messages they receive.


To enable it, go to Settings in your app, then tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: "Nobody", "My Contacts", or "Everyone".


"Nobody" means you'll have to approve joining every group to which you're invited, and "My Contacts" means only users you have in your address book can add you to groups.


8. New Web and Desktop Features


To celebrate the success of WhatsApp Business app, certain features from the Business app have been added to desktop and web version. These features are Quick Replies, which are frequent messages to answer common questions, labels to organise contacts and chats and chat list filtering which enables the user to manage chats under various filters like unread messages, broadcast lists and groups.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Asmaa Ansary

