YourStory wellness initiative, 'The Heartful Way to Leadership', on July 30 to explore leadership development

The second edition of ‘The Heartful Way to Leadership’ in association with the Heartfulness Institute, aims to let leaders and professionals see the world without the filters of their limitations.

Team YS
8th Jul 2019
In today’s high-stress life how do leaders manage their high ambitions? How do they bring in compassion in their day-to-day role as leaders, and manage chaos with composure? Can meditation make a better leader? How can leaders translate the culture of mindfulness among team members and the organisation as a whole? 


There are times when leaders must look inwards for answers to tough questions.


Heartfulness Daaji

Kamlesh D Patel, Daaji. (Image: YourStory)

To help leaders explore these questions and more, YourStory, under its wellness initiative, brings the ‘The Heartful Way to Leadership’, a session with Kamlesh D Patel, also known as Daaji, the Heartfulness Guide, Heartfulness Institute.

 

The second edition of ‘The Heartful Way to Leadership’ in association with the Heartfulness Institute, aims to let leaders and professionals see the world without the filters of their limitations.


Heartfulness Meditation, like physical exercise, is a daily practice that has the power to provide leaders with tools to negotiate the tricky bylanes of running a business and keeping their workforce motivated. It has a big role to play in leadership development.


The curated audience comprising CEOs and business leaders will interact with Daaji, who will address these issues and more in a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma on July 30 from 10.30 am, followed by a practical session of Heartfulness Meditation.


Through his Heartfulness meditation, Daaji provides leaders and professionals easy techniques that they can incorporate in their organisations to not only maximise productivity but also ensure holistic wellness.


In his recent book, ‘The Heartfulness Way,’ Daaji says, “To practise Heartfulness is to centre oneself at the core of one’s heart and find true meaning and contentment there.”


When: July 30, 2019


Where: YourStory Office


Time: 10.30 am to 12 noon, followed by lunch.

 

Join us at ‘The Heartful Way to Leadership’ event, where we look forward to a day of calm reflection and learning. Register here.




Authors
Team YS

