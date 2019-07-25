EDITIONS
FinTech

Just a day after investment, Zeta merges employee benefits business with Sodexo BRS India

The merger will bring together Sodexo’s domain expertise, proprietary merchant network, and Zeta’s advanced technology capabilities together to create a stronger business platform.

Tarush Bhalla
25th Jul 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Employee benefits solution provider, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards India (BRS India) on Thursday said it is merging with Zeta's corporate and meal benefits business, subject to regulatory approvals.


Post the merger, Bengaluru-based fintech firm Zeta is expected to hold a minority stake in Sodexo BRS India.


This merger deal comes just days after Sodexo invested an undisclosed amount in Zeta, valuing the startup at $300 million.


Zeta

Co-founders of Zeta (L to R) - Ramki Gaddipati and Bhavin Turakhia

Also Read

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Zeta raises Series C investment from Sodexo at $300M valuation

According to a statement released to the media, the latest move will bring together Sodexo’s domain expertise, proprietary merchant network, and Zeta’s advanced technology capabilities creating a stronger business platform that will offer new-age solutions in the employee benefits space to corporates across India. 

  

Speaking on the merger, Anish Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer, Sodexo BRS India, said,

 

“With this merger, we aim to grow this market manifold in the coming years. The same applies to our merchant partners, wherein we will continue to accompany them in the development of their businesses and contribute to the ‘Digital India’ programme.”


Zeta first partnered with Sodexo Benefits and Rewards India in May 2017, to jointly offer a range of integrated employee benefits to corporate clients.


Sebastien Godet, ASIA President, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, added,


“Sodexo started to partner with ZETA in India two years ago, and we are very happy with the results of our common work here. It has brought value to all our stakeholders, clients, consumers, and merchants. We have already started to work together outside India, and we are happy to expand and strengthen our partnership with Zeta.”


According to Sodexo, it became a 100 percent digital employee benefits company in February 2018, and has leveraged Zeta’s technology platform to launch a complete suite of B2B solutions.


Bhavin Turakhia, Co-founder and CEO, Zeta, said, 


“Our technology has already brought about a revolutionary change in the employee benefits space. With the merger and a deeper partnership with Sodexo, we are confident we will be able to offer the best experience to all our customers. Our platform enables creation of tailor-made consumer experiences, and can scale up to billions of transactions per day. Zeta’s technology is deeply integrated with Sodexo, and the merger will enable both teams to work even more closely to develop innovative solutions.” 

 

Currently, Sodexo India and Zeta businesses serve close to 14,000 clients.

 

Sodexo further claims that it reaches out to over three million daily consumers in India across 1,700+ cities nationally, including Tier III and Tier IV cities, and has over 100,000 unique points of acceptance.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

The empire strikes back—Sodexo’s hacks to stay on top as competition gets cut-throat


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

2 hours ago
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

India’s account aggregator system to share financial data with consent

by Shradha Sharma

WhatsApp to roll out payments service in India later this year

by Press Trust of India

SoftBank reportedly to invest $40B in second mega fund

by Vishal Krishna

Used car marketplace CARS24 forays into consumer lending business

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce startup Udaan raises Rs 69 Cr from Singapore parent

by Sujata Sangwan

MoU signed to set up 100 charging points for electric vehicles in Noida

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

SHORT FILM EVENT

Gujarat
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi